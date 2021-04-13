4 Options for Lions in Fourth Round

Read more on four options for the Detroit Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, with Day 1 of the three-day draft taking place April 29.

With that said, the Lions have six total picks at their disposal this year.

Let's take a look now at four options for the franchise in the fourth round at No. 112 overall.

Florida State WR Tamorrion Terry

Standing in at 6-foot-4, 203 pounds, Terry is a big-bodied wideout that would add some quality depth to Detroit's receivers room.

He's also a burner-type receiver who showcased the ability to make big plays down the field during his time at Florida State.

In three seasons with the Seminoles, he recorded 118 receptions for 2,221 yards and 18 touchdowns.

While he's not a finished product and still needs to fine tune his route-running, he'd be a nice find for the Lions at No. 112 overall.

© Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Florida State EDGE Janarius Robinson

If Detroit doesn't take Terry, it could still keep it in the Florida State "family" by selecting Robinson.

Robinson put together an impressive pro day performance.

He measured in at 6-foot-5 and 263 pounds, to go along with a wingspan north of 86 inches.

Additionally, he ran a 4.72 in the 40-yard dash, and recorded a 34-inch vertical jump.

In 2020, he started all nine games, and totaled 26 tackles, including seven for loss, along with three sacks, five quarterback hurries, two passes defensed and one blocked kick.

Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

If the Lions end up looking for cornerback help at this spot, Melifonwu could be their guy.

The athletic, nearly 6-foot-3, 212-pounder brings a myriad of positive attributes to the table, including the ability to effectively covers receivers both on crossing patterns and downfield.

Although Syracuse went just 1-10 in 2020, Melifonwu was still ultra productive. He amassed 54 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, an interception and six passes defensed.

Additionally, for his efforts, he received second-team All-ACC honors from the Associated Press.

South Carolina DB Israel Mukuamu

Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, Mukuamu is an athletic and unpolished corner, just like Melifonwu.

The South Carolina product possesses the ability to quickly read and diagnose plays, and with that said, does a solid job of identifying routes in zone coverage. He is also known for being physical and for exerting his size to defend receivers.

In three seasons with the Gamecocks, he appeared in 31 games (19 starts), and produced seven interceptions and 10 passes defensed.

At the next level, he has a chance of playing either cornerback or safety.

