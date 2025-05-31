Lions Frank Ragnow Should Hold Out of Training Camp Without New Deal
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow was not present at the team's first organized team activities practice session open to the media ahead of the 2025 season.
His absence appears to be contract related as he enters the penultimate year of his current deal. It's worth noting that Ragnow has no guaranteed salary left within the final two seasons of his deal.
Currently, Ragnow is the fourth-highest paid center in the NFL. He finished last season as the highest-graded run-blocking center by Pro Football Focus, and has routinely played through injuries in what is a testament to his toughness.
The potential injury dangers Ragnow faces when suiting up in training camp is significant. As a result, holding out of training camp, if the two sides are unable to get a deal done, is the right decision for the veteran offensive lineman.
"I do think, from the player's perspective, Frank Ragnow has earned a little bit more money from the work that he put in, from the dedication he showed, from the grit," this writer explained. "He's been called one of the old guard, a founding member of this rebuild. So, if you're Frank Ragnow, if you don't get this deal done, you should hold out. That's what a representative would reasonably advise him. Don't risk going out there and getting hurt. Don't risk the potential of going out there and having your career be halted because of a freak injury."
In Ragnow's absence, the Lions have counted on Georgia product Tate Ratledge to take reps at the position. He was with the first-team offense on Friday, and could be a player that the team turns to as Ragnow's eventual replacement.
There's no doubt that Ragnow is an integral part of the Lions' offensive line, which has become one of the game's best. Time will tell how his contract situation develops in what has become something to monitor throughout the offseason.