Lions Target Big Ten OL in Latest Daniel Jeremiah Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions could lose a key piece of their starting offensive line this offseason, as right guard Kevin Zeitler is set to be a free agent.
Zeitler was extemely productive for the Lions after signing a one-year deal last offseeason. However, he'll be 35 years old next season and the Lions could elect to add younger depth to fill the void his departure would create.
In his most recent mock draft for NFL Network, analyst Daniel Jeremiah tabbed Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson for the Lions with the 28th overall pick. Jackson was a First-Team All-American for the national champion Buckeyes in 2024.
"Jackson would be a perfect replacement for Kevin Zeitler if the veteran departs in free agency," Jeremiah wrote.
The guard position could become a major need for Detroit if Zeitler leaves. Graham Glasgow, who started at left guard, struggled in 2024 after signing a three-year extension in the offseason. If he does not return to form and Zeitler leaves, then the group could have issues.
Overall, Detroit has one of the league's strongest offensive lines. Taylor Decker and two-time All-Pro Penei Sewell bookend the group at tackle, while Frank Ragnow is one of the league's toughest centers.
The Lions do have multiple young players capable of taking a leap in 2025. Most notably, 2024 sixth-round pick Christian Mahogany looked ready to take on a big role after having success in his two starts. Mahogany started the divisional round playoff game against the Commanders due to Zeitler being out with an injury.
Other young options under contract for next season include Colby Sorsdal and Gio Manu.
Originally a five-star recruit out of Texas, Jackson was a three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection. He played a big part in the Buckeyes winning the national title in 2024.
Via Pro Football Focus, Jackson earned a 71.8 overall offensive grade and a 70.2 run blocking grade. He was also solid in pass protection, as he allowed 19 total pressures in 2024 and two sacks.
Due to injuries on the offensive line, Jackson had to play out of position late in the year. He shifted from guard to tackle, and held his own while playing the new spot.