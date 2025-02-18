Six Linebackers Lions Should Watch at NFL Combine
The Detroit Lions' defense appears stable at the linebacker position with one glaring question.'
Alex Anzalone and Jack Campbell, both staples in the middle of the defense, are both under contract for 2025. However, Derrick Barnes is set to be a free agent. Barnes plays SAM linebacker for the defense, and that position is not one that is easily filled due to the complexity of playing the spot.
When Barnes went down in Week 3 with a season-ending injury, the Lions tried multiple different players at the position over the course of the year. Should Barnes in fact leave in free agency, this would create a need at the position that the Lions could consider filling in the Draft.
Detroit could also use young depth for the future, as Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez and Jalen Reeves-Maybin are entering the final year of their current contracts.
The NFL Scouting Combine will offer the Lions an opportunity to take a look at the best of the best within this year's class.
Here are six linebacker prospects Detroit should keep an eye on at this year's Combine.
Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Campbell is a strong run defender who also has shifty ability to get to the quarterback on blitzes. He has a knack for evading blocks, as he can manipulate his pad level and use his speed to get past linemen.
The Alabama product is a solid tackler, as reflected by his missed tackle percentage of 5.9 percent via Pro Football Focus. He can hold his own in coverage, as he plays fast and quickly gets to his zone drops.
Detroit has shown an affinity for players coming out of Alabama in Holmes' tenure as general manager, and Campbell is another potential fit. Time will tell if he ultimately lands with the Lions, but he could be an ideal rotational player with high end talent.
Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
Knight's background is interesting, as he was initially recruited to Georgia Tech as a quarterback. However, he's found his groove after switching sides of the field and bulking up, as he was a punisher for the Gamecocks as predominately a middle linebacker.
Listed at 6-foot-2, he is long and athletic for the position. He totaled 14 tackles for loss over his final two seasons at the college level and has a nose for the ball. This skill is supplemented by his play speed, as he plays at a breakneck pace.
Knight also has some production in coverage, as he notched four interceptions. He also forced three fumbles last season,. Rounding out his versatile skill set, he has also played a role on multiple special teams units.
Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss
After three seasons at Arkansas, Paul transferred to Ole Miss for his final season. He had the most productive campaign of his career, notching 88 tackles, 11 for loss, 3.5 sacks and an interception.
Paul is one of the best tacklers at the position, as his missed tackle percentage is a minascule 4.5 percent with high volume. He earned an 84.6 run defense grade via PFF playing as the team's middle linebacker.
He's very good at shedding blocks, using either quickness or technique to dispose of the man in his way while pursuing the ball. There's a lot to like about how his skill set will translate to the NFL level, and his 6-foot-1, 224 pound frame should not be a concern despite being traditionally undersized for the position.
Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
Labeled a "downhill locomotive" by The Draft Network, Schwesinger is someone who comes across as a throwback linebacker. He's both relentless and physical in fighting through blocks, and is a punisher at the point of contact.
Schwesinger led the FBS in solo tackles with 90 and finished with 136 total stops. He has a solid motor and plays downhill, taking good angles to get to the ball-carrier.
He could use some improvement in coverage, as he earned a modest 74.1 pass coverage grade via PFF and allowed an opposing completion percentage of 76.7. In reviewing his film, there are shades of Jack Campbell in the way he plays.
Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
Another strong middle linebacker, Stutsman's best attribute is his run defense. He earned a 90.9 PFF run defense ranking and earned All-American honors for his performance in 2024.
He was a highly productive player for the Sooners, notching three straight seasons with 100-plus combined tackles and totaling 376 over the course of his career. He also had 37 tackles for loss.
Stutsman could stand to improve in pass coverage. His pass coverage grade was a porous 46.7, allowing 20 completions on 25 targets and allowing an average of 10.4 yards per reception.
Jalon Walker, Georgia
If Barnes does depart, the player in this class that might have the most similarities to his style could be Walker. An outside linebacker by trade, there are pass-rushing elements to his game that suggest he could be a prototypical SAM-type linebacker.
Walker had 6.5 sacks and 34 pressures for the Bulldogs in 2024. Though pass rush can be a calling card for him, he's also a stout run defender. Walker may be the most complete player at the position in this year's class.
Walker is a player that could slide to 28, and if Barnes leaves, he would fill an immediate need for Detroit's defense.