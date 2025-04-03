Insider Shares Late-Round EDGE Prospects Lions Could Target
The Detroit Lions could look to add pass-rush talent to pair with Aidan Hutchinson in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, if the Lions elect to target a different position group early in the draft, it opens up the possibility of the team targeting a pass-rusher in the mid-to-late rounds.
During a recent conference call ahead of the draft, which begins with the first-round on April 24, ESPN draft analyst Field Yates discussed potential late-round EDGE fits for the Lions should they choose to target different positions early in the draft.
Here's what Yates had to say about four EDGE prospects when asked about potential fits for Detroit in the later rounds of the NFL draft.
Louisville EDGE Ashton Gillotte
“Had a great season back in 2023, ninth-most sacks in all the FBS. Came back down to earth this year in terms of sack production. But (a) big, powerful, 275-pound edge rusher who’s got sort of this barrel-chested build. He ran a 4.63 40 at the Louisville Pro Day, impressive right there.”
Michigan EDGE Josaiah Stewart
“It would be kind of a homecoming. The big question on Josaiah is he’s a smaller, undersized edge. He’s not gonna have this superlative arm-length, but this guy is phenomenal on tape. He’s just a great football player. That’s a very reductive way to describe draft prospects, but man, this guy was a terror for opposing teams to find a way to slow down."
LSU EDGE Sai'vion Jones
“6-foot-6, 280 pounds, so unique build. But (he's a) big, long, powerful guy. Had some good explosion as a rusher this past year.”
Boise State EDGE Ahmed Hassanein
“He had 9.5 sacks this past year. He was sixth in all of FBS in sacks the year prior with 12.5. This guy was productive as all get out. Not the superlative athlete, but he has some serious inline power. One play never makes a trait or tells you exactly what you need to know about a player. But I was rewatching their playoff game against Penn State this year. This guy just gets in the chest of Tyler Warren and shocks him. Warren had no idea what was coming from big number 91. He’s got an incredible story, born in Egypt, just this remarkable path to the NFL soon enough. On Day 3, he’s a guy that will end up generating some interest. I’d bet on the player and the person, high-character, very determined young man. And I think he has some real inline power and some explosion off the snap to be a productive rusher.”