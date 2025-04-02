Better Lions Fit: Derrick Harmon or Kenneth Grant?
The Detroit Lions would benefit from adding an instant impact defensive tackle with the uncertainty surrounding Alim McNeill's availability.
At the NFL's Annual League Meetings, Dan Campbell admitted that he's not anticipating McNeill to be available for the start of the regular season after he suffered a torn ACL in December.
Detroit has traditionally taken its time in ensuring injured players are ready to return from injury, and the nine-to-12 month recovery period required of ACL injuries will bleed into the start of the 2025 season.
As a result, it would be wise for the Lions to add a contributor to the group in the NFL draft. Free agent signing Roy Lopez could help, but he profiles as a true nose tackle whereas McNeill was a versatile defender capable of playing the 3- or 5-technique.
Two intriguing options who have Michigan ties and have been mocked to the Lions throughout the pre-draft process are Michigan's Kenneth Grant and Oregon's Derrick Harmon. Both have intriguing tools and styles that could fit what the Lions would need.
Kenneth Grant
Grant is a physically imposing force who uses his 6-foot-4, 331-pound frame as a vessel to clog up run lanes. He played next to projected top-10 pick Mason Graham, and the tandem wreaked havoc over their three seasons together.
In 2024, Grant recorded 32 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks along with two fumble recoveries. A key trademark of his game is his athleticism, as he explodes off the ball and has the ability to chase plays down from behind.
His explosiveness was on display at his Pro Day, as an injury prevented him from competing in on-field workouts at the Combine. In his opportunity to showcase his athleticism, Grant ran a 5.07 40-yard dash and had a 31-inch vertical to give him a relative athletic score of 7.17.
While he has flashed pass-rush production, Grant will need to continue developing that aspect of his game. With his size, it can be difficult for him to get lower and leverage offensive linemen when rushing the passer.
In terms of athleticism and size, Grant has the ability to contribute right away. However, he was a true nose tackle for the Wolverines and would need to demonstrate his versatility in order to slide down the defensive line.
Derrick Harmon
Harmon is a Detroit native who began his collegiate career at Michigan State before transferring to Oregon for his final collegiate season. He earned Second-Team All-American honors in his season with the Ducks, notching 45 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.
At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Harmon was one of the most impressive defensive tackles. He was sub-five seconds in the 40-yard dash, posting a 4.95 mark. The defender did so while measuring 6-foot-4, 313 pounds.
Whereas Grant is a true nose tackle, Harmon has demonstrated some positional versatility. Additionally, he was one of the best pass-rushing tackles at the FBS level with 34 pressures and an 86.3 pass-rush grade via Pro Football Focus.
Predominately a player who lined up in the B gap, he also spent some time as the 5-technique lined up over the tackle.
The verdict
Both players have the physical tools to be instantly impactful at the NFL level. However, of the two, Harmon is the better fit for the Lions in 2025. His play-style and versatility fits the Lions' defensive scheme, and he has the ability to impact the run game as well.
Harmon can fill the void left by McNeill's injury, as well as bump over a spot on the defensive line when McNeill returns. On the flip side, Grant would be a nose tackle who could be behind the likes of DJ Reader and Roy Lopez early in his career.
While both could be impact players for the Lions, Harmon is the best fit schematically between the two players.