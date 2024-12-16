Grades: Defense Unable to Get Key Stop in Shootout Loss
The Detroit Lions traded punches with the Buffalo Bills in a matchup of two Super Bowl contenders Sunday, but the effort ultimately wasn't enough. Buffalo was able to snap Detroit's 11-game winning streak and drop the Lions into a tie for the NFC's No. 1 seed with a 48-42 win.
Here are the grades for each position group, based on Sunday's game.
Quarterback: A-
The start to Sunday's game was forgettable, as the offense managed just one first down on their first two drives. However, Jared Goff found his groove soon after and wound up putting forth a historic performance in a losing effort.
Due to struggles in the run game, Goff was forced to throw a season-high 59 times, completing 38 passes for five touchdowns and 494 yards. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions in a loss.
Goff was sacked three times, but was a huge part of the offense keeping pace with Buffalo's onslaught. He threw touchdowns to five different receivers and completed passes to seven different players.
The California product also added 13 yards on the ground, including a third-down conversion when he ran 10 yards to move the chains.
Running backs: B-
For much of Sunday's game, the run game was not a factor. David Montgomery was banged up in the first half and finished with just four rushing yards on five carries. While he was able to contribute with four catches for 31 yards, his trademark bruising running style was not impactful.
Jahmyr Gibbs ran for a team-high 31 yards on eight carries and added 83 receiving yards on five catches. He scored both a rushing and receiving touchdown and was able to be impactful with he speed on the perimeter.
Wide receivers: A-
Amon-Ra St. Brown had a career day with new personal bests in targets (18), receptions (14) and receiving yards (193). The fourth-year wideout scored a 66-yard touchdown on an impressive display of concentration as the pass scooted past multiple Bills defenders into his hands.
St. Brown did commit a critical mistake when he lost a third quarter fumble. Still, he had a phenomenal showing.
Jameson Williams added a late touchdown to his tally and finished with three catches for 37 yards. He had a drop in the second half on a deep pass from Goff, though the Lions were flagged for holding on the play.
Tim Patrick also added a score for the second-consecutive game, reaching for the end zone after catching a short pass from Goff. He finished with four catches for 30 yards.
Tight ends: A
Sam LaPorta recorded his first 100-yard game of the season, and the second of his career, He tallied 111 yards on seven receptions, operating as an over-the-middle target for Goff. He had a 22-yard catch on his first reception of the day, and a 31-yarder to set up Gibbs's fourth quarter touchdown.
Offensive line: C+
Two early sacks stunted the Lions' momentum. The first was the result of a well-timed corner blitz by Christian Benford, while the second came when Graham Glasgow got bullrushed by Ed Oliver. Buffalo was able to get plenty of pressure on Goff, highlighted by Greg Rousseau and Oliver getting three quarterback hits apiece.
The Lions were unable to set their trademark tone up front, as the run game was neutralized. Frank Ragnow was called for holding twice, including one coming on the deep pass that Williams dropped.
On a brighter note, offensive tackle Dan Skipper caught a touchdown pass in the red zone on a well-designed play action play and ran through a defender in the process.
Defensive line: F
Detroit's defensive line struggled to get pressure on Josh Allen for much of Sunday's game, and when they did the veteran passer was able to extend plays with his mobility. Josh Paschal was able to land a big blow on Allen as part of his two quarterback hits, while Alim McNeill had the other.
McNeill left the game with an injury in the second quarter and appeared unhappy when walking off the field. Dan Campbell offered a pessimistic update on his status after the game, and as a result his future for the rest of the season is in jeopardy.
If the Lions were to lose McNeill for the postseason, it would be yet another crushing blow in a season that has had plenty for Detroit's defense.
Lions Injury Updates: Davis, McNeill, Dorsey
Linebackers: F
Buffalo set the tone early with a long completion from Allen to Ty Johnson, who beat Kwon Alexander in man coverage. Johnson and fellow running back James Cook both had big days, as Johnson had 114 yards receiving and Cook had 105 on the ground.
Detroit's linebackers were on the wrong end of several big plays. Ezekiel Turner couldn't corral Allen before the sticks on a first half scramble and then was caught on a pick play that went for a big gain.
Jack Campbell had 10 tackles, while Ben Niemann added five and a pass deflected.
Secondary: C
Allen's scrambling ability caused the Lions' secondary to have to cover for much longer than anticpated. As a result, the defense faced a tough task trying to stay in front of Buffalo's receivers.
Brian Branch had a whopping 15 tackles, including two for loss, and a pass defensed. Fellow safety Kerby Joseph added eight. Terrion Arnold had five tackles and a pass breakup, and could assume top corner responsibilities with Carlton Davis suffering a jaw injury in Sunday's game.
Kindle Vildor broke up a pass in the end zone, and Amik Robertson had an impressive open-field tackle to force a fourth down. The secondary suffered two big losses: Davis and Khalil Dorsey, who suffered a gruesome lower-leg injury and is expected to be done for the year.
Special teams: C
After entering the game perfect from beyond 50 yards and having missed just one kick all year, Jake Bates misssed badly on a 52-yard attempt right before halftime. The coverage units will miss Dorsey, who Campbell has called one of the best gunners in the league.
Jack Fox averaged 49 yards on his three punt attempts, and Detroit did not attempt any returns. Buffalo's only punt was downed inside the Detroit 5-yard line.
The Lions didn't recover either of their two onside kick attempts, with one nearly being returned for a touchdown by Mack Hollins. They nearly got to the second one, as Bates had a solid attempt.
Coaching: C
A slow start doomed the Lions, as their defense was not able to get enough stops to overcome the offense punting on its first two possessions. While the offense was explosive at points and consistent outside of the sluggish open to the game, the overall effort wasn't good enough to beat a team viewed among the best in the AFC.
Defensively, injuries continued to take a toll on what was already a group made up of external additions to offset the hits taken to the team's depth. The Bills, and more specifically Allen, took advantage of the defense with their high-powered offense.
Detroit's offense tried some unique things, such as the flea-flicker that resulted in a big gain and the touchdown pass to Skipper, but the run game was swallowed up by Buffalo's defensive line.
Campbell made a controversial decision to attempt an onside kick that backfired with a big return, but it was the right call given that the Lions were down multiple key contributors and looking to steal a possession. If anything, it sped up what seemed inevitable with a Bills one-play touchdown drive.
The Lions will now have to bounce back aganst a divisional opponent looking to play spoiler.