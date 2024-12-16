Lions Injury Updates: Davis, McNeill, Dorsey
Just when the Lions thought they were getting healthier, they experienced another series of injuries Sunday against the Bills.
Specifically, Dan Campbell’s team lost a trio of defenders to physical ailments, including starters Carlton Davis and Alim McNeill.
Davis exited early in the second quarter with a jaw injury and did not return. Meanwhile, McNeill left in the third quarter with what looked like a serious leg injury. He, just like Davis, missed the remainder of the contest.
If either of them were to miss a significant period of time, it'd be a crucial blow to the Lions' defense. Davis is the leader of Detroit's cornerbacks room, while McNeill has formed a formidable duo with fellow interior defensive lineman DJ Reader.
"We'll know more tomorrow, but I don't feel good about either of those guys," Campbell said about the injuries to Davis and McNeill after the game.
The fourth-year head coach later added that both players could be out for the rest of the season.
Unfortunately for the Lions, losing Davis and McNeill wasn’t the end of their injury woes Sunday, either.
Reserve defensive back Khalil Dorsey suffered an apparent tibia and fibula fracture late in the second quarter after colliding with linebacker Ezekiel Turner. It resulted in Dorsey being down on the field for several minutes, before a cart took him to the Detroit locker room to be checked on. He was later ruled out for the rest of the game and transferred to a local hospital.
In the postgame, Campbell confirmed that Dorsey will miss the remainder of the season.
With the injuries to Davis, McNeill and Dorsey, the Lions have now lost a staggering 15 defensive players, including the likes of EDGE Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Alex Anzalone, since Week 1 this season.
Detroit will try to get back on track next Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Soldier Field.