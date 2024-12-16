All Lions

Lions Injury Updates: Davis, McNeill, Dorsey

Lions experience series of injuries against Bills.

Vito Chirco

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) lays on the ground after being injured during a play during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. He was carted off the field.
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) lays on the ground after being injured during a play during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. He was carted off the field. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Just when the Lions thought they were getting healthier, they experienced another series of injuries Sunday against the Bills

Specifically, Dan Campbell’s team lost a trio of defenders to physical ailments, including starters Carlton Davis and Alim McNeill. 

Davis exited early in the second quarter with a jaw injury and did not return. Meanwhile, McNeill left in the third quarter with what looked like a serious leg injury. He, just like Davis, missed the remainder of the contest. 

If either of them were to miss a significant period of time, it'd be a crucial blow to the Lions' defense. Davis is the leader of Detroit's cornerbacks room, while McNeill has formed a formidable duo with fellow interior defensive lineman DJ Reader.

"We'll know more tomorrow, but I don't feel good about either of those guys," Campbell said about the injuries to Davis and McNeill after the game.

The fourth-year head coach later added that both players could be out for the rest of the season.

Unfortunately for the Lions, losing Davis and McNeill wasn’t the end of their injury woes Sunday, either. 

Reserve defensive back Khalil Dorsey suffered an apparent tibia and fibula fracture late in the second quarter after colliding with linebacker Ezekiel Turner. It resulted in Dorsey being down on the field for several minutes, before a cart took him to the Detroit locker room to be checked on.  He was later ruled out for the rest of the game and transferred to a local hospital.

In the postgame, Campbell confirmed that Dorsey will miss the remainder of the season.

With the injuries to Davis, McNeill and Dorsey, the Lions have now lost a staggering 15 defensive players, including the likes of EDGE Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Alex Anzalone, since Week 1 this season.

Detroit will try to get back on track next Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Soldier Field.

Published |Modified
Vito Chirco
VITO CHIRCO

Vito has covered the NFL and the Detroit Lions for the past five years.  Has extensive reporting history of college athletics, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Mercy Athletics.  Chirco's work include NFL columns, analyzing potential Detroit Lions prospects coming out of college, NFL draft coverage and analysis of events occurring in the NFL.  Extensive broadcasting experience including hosting a Detroit Tigers podcast and co-hosting a Detroit Lions NFL podcast since 2019. 

Home/News