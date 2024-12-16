Studs and Duds: Goff Makes NFL History, Defense Destroyed
The Detroit Lions were unable to get stops in critical moments in a 48-42 shootout loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Detroit's offense put up gaudy numbers, but the defense forced just one punt. The Lions punted on each of their first two offensive series, contributing to the Bills' early 14-0 lead. In totality, it was an effort that simply wasn't good enough against a Super Bowl-caliber opponent.
Here are the studs and duds from Sunday's loss.
STUD: QB Jared Goff
The Lions got a strong performance from Goff on Sunday, as he threw for nearly 500 yards in the losing effort. The veteran passer tossed five touchdown passes, with the longest being a 66-yard strike to Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Goff did take a pair of sacks on the first drive, but was sacked just one other time elsewhere. After the slow start, he piloted the offense down the field routinely. He threw a season-high 59 times, which marks the third-most attempts he's had in a game in his career.
The California product threw touchdowns to five different receivers, including Tim Patrick, Dan Skipper, Jahmyr Gibbs, St. Brown and Jameson Williams. He also had a perfectly placed ball that could've gone for another score dropped by Williams.
In a matchup between two MVP candidates at the quarterback position, Goff held up his end of the bargain. He became the first quarterback to throw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns in a losing effort.
DUD: LB Kwon Alexander
An unfortunate tone was struck early in the game for the Lions, as Alexander was beaten for a big play on the second offensive play of the game for the Bills. Alexander was beaten by Bills running back Ty Johnson on a cleverly designed play for a 33-yard gain on the first series, which ended with a touchdown.
It was a difficult day for the entirety of the Lions' linebacking corps, which has had to be patchworked together due to a number of injuries. The defense as a whole had a difficult time so much as containing Allen, who had a field day both with his arm and his legs.
STUD: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown had a banner day on Sunday, recording career-best totals in receptions and receiving yards with 14 and 193, respectively. He had a 66-yard catch-and-run that resulted in a score, his 10th of the season to give him a second straight 10-score season.
The fourth-year wideout also had a big fourth-down conversion to set up the Lions' first touchdown drive, while also hauling in a 24-yard pass on the end of a trick play.
The USC product did lose a fumble, but it was a controversial play in which he did not appear to have full control of the ball prior to losing it on a pass over the middle. He would bounce back with the touchdown catch later in the third quarter, when he demonstrated superb concentration on what looked to be a deflected pass that he hauled in.
DUD: RB David Montgomery
Montgomery had a quiet day on Sunday, as the Bills' fast start eventually forced the Lions to abandon the run. The veteran running back, who is known for his bruising style, had just four rushing yards on five carries.
The Iowa State product was able to contribute in the passing game with four catches for 31 yards, including three straight on one drive in the third quarter. However, it was ultimately an uncharacteristically quiet day for the normally consistent runner.
STUD: TE Sam LaPorta
LaPorta was another one of the beneficiaries from the Lions having to abandon the run. He hauled in seven passes for 111 yards, both of which are season-high totals. The Iowa product had the second 100-yard game of his career, and his first since Week 13 of last season.
The reliable tight end served as a security blanket for Goff, a role that he has performed in nicely since entering the league last year.
DUD: DE Za'Darius Smith
Detroit's pass rush struggled mightily on Sunday, failing to record a sack on Josh Allen throughout Sunday's game. Smith did not record a pressure, and had just one assisted tackle in what was an all-around difficult effort.
Allen's mobility gave the Lions fits defensively. He was able to extend plays routinely, including on a pivotal third down early in the game when Detroit had the opportunity to force a field goal on the Bills' opening drive.
Instead, Allen escaped the grasp of the defense, and launched a completion to Ty Johnson. Allen finished with 362 yards passing, and an additional 68 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
STUD: RB Jahmyr Gibbs
With the running game neutralized for much of the game, Gibbs got some action in the passing game. He did lead the Lions in rushing with 31 yards on eight carries, but he was able to be a bigger contributor as a receiver with five catches for 83 yards.
The second-year running back scored both a receiving and a rushing touchdown. He was able to make a strong impact on the offense's success, utilizing his speed and particularly as a receiver out of the backfield.
DUD: K Jake Bates
Bates missed for only the second time this season on a field-goal attempt at the end of the half. Known for his big leg and entering Sunday's game perfect on attempts from beyond 50 yards, Bates missed badly wide left on his only field-goal attempt of the game.