Lions Have 18 Players on Injured Reserve
The Detroit Lions have somehow found ways to overcome a number of serious injuries throughout the 2024 season.
With several of the biggest contributors sidelined, particularly on defense, it's a wonder how successful the Lions have been. Even with players such as Aidan Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone and Marcus Davenport sidelined for long stretches, Detroit has won 10 consecutive games.
The Lions' injury woes got worse coming of their Thanksgiving win over the Bears. Malcolm Rodriguez and Mekhi Wingo suffered season-ending injuries, while Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal and DJ Reader all suffered injuries that will keep them out at least for the Lions' Thursday game against the Packers.
Of the Lions' 18 players currently on injured reserve, 13 of them are defensive players. Four of the players, Hutchinson, Davenport, Anzalone and Derrick Barnes, were in the Lions' opening night starting lineup. Defensive tackle Kyle Peko was also a big part of the rotation on the interior before suffering his injury early in the year.
Detroit has been unable to utilize John Cominsky at all this season, as he suffered a torn MCL early in training camp and has yet to begin his return-to-practice window.
On the offensive side, the Lions will play without left tackle Taylor Decker for the third time in five games. Additionally, the team is without return specialist Kalif Raymond.
Here is a list of the Lions' players currently on injured reserve.
DT Mekhi Wingo -- Knee
LB Malcolm Rodriguez -- Knee
WR Kalif Raymond -- Foot
CB Ennis Rakestraw -- Hamstring
S Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Undisclosed
LB Alex Anzalone -- Forearm
LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin -- Neck
DE Aidan Hutchinson -- Tibia/Fibula
DT Kyle Peko -- Pectoral
LB Derrick Barnes -- Knee
DE Marcus Davenport -- Triceps
DT David Bada -- Achilles
DE John Cominsky -- Knee
WR Antoine Green -- Concussion
OT Connor Galvin -- Knee
DE Nate Lynn -- Shoulder
OG Netane Muti -- Shoulder
K Michael Badgley -- Hamstring