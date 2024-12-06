Lions Have Last Laugh, Defeat Packers, 34-31
The Detroit Lions entered their Week 14 divisional contest against the Green Bay Packers having won 10 consecutive games.
In the head-to-head series, the road team had won the four previous contests. Detroit was seeking to overcome a myriad of injuries on defense in its effort to limit a Packers squad that had not lost a game since its home loss to the Lions in Week 8.
Detroit was coming off a win over the Bears that ended with a crazy sequence, as some clock mismanagement resulted in the Lions escaping with a 23-20 win.
“You don’t always know how the game’s gonna play out. It’s important that, ultimately, you find a way to win it," Campbell said on Fox 2 Game Day Live, when discussing the way the Bears game ended. "If you would’ve told me that our offense wasn’t gonna get the ball back, I’d have been like, ‘There’s no way that’s not happening.’ But, if you told me it was gonna go down the way it did, with our defense shutting them down, the nature of the way that play went, I don’t know if I would’ve believed that either. Just, that was a crazy play. We found a way to win, we’ll take it.”
Despite being slight favorites to win, the Packers were not simply going to roll over to allow Detroit to easily secure another division win. With just under 4:00 left in a hotly contested game, the scoreboard read, 31-31.
After 60 minutes of action, the Lions were able to win their 11th straight game and improved their record to 12-1.
The loss to Detroit puts the Packers' hopes of winning the division this season in serious jeopardy, and brings the Lions closer to their second consecutive division crown.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 34-31 victory against the Packers.
Packers decide to have Lions' offense start the game
With Detroit dealing with a myriad of injuries on defense, it was a slight surprise when the Packers decided, after winning the opening coin toss, to defer to Detroit's offense instead of testing the Lions' defense early on.
On the opening drive of the game, the offense moved down the field methodically with a combination of Montgomery runs and passes to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
Williams was able to move the Lions into the red zone with a 28-yard completion from Jared Goff.
Montgomery capped off Detroit's 11-play, 70-yard drive, that took a little more than 5:00 of the clock, with a 3-yard touchdown scamper.
Live Blog: Follow Highlights, Scoring Drives, Key Plays From Lions Week 14 Game Against Packers
Defense has solid first quarter
Detroit's defensive line brought the pressure right from the start, including on the Packers' first offensive snap of the game.
Veteran pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith was able to record a sack quickly to start the game.
Alim McNeill was evaluated in the blue medical tent for a brain injury, and left the game for the majority of the first quarter.
The talented defensive tackle was able to clear concussion protocol, and returned at the start of the second quarter.
Unfortunately, when the teams returned for the start of the second half, McNeill was ruled out due to a head injury.
Turnover extends Lions' lead
Part of the reason for Detroit's success has been its ability to force turnovers.
On the Packers' third offensive possession, cornerback Carlton Davis knocked the football free from wideout Christian Watson, who lost control of the football while being brought down to the turf.
Linebacker David Long was able to secure the football, and set up Detroit's offense with solid position at the 46-yard line of the Packers.
Quay Walker gave the Lions an additional 15 yards with an unsportsmanlike conduct call. Walker pushed Skipper to the turf on the play.
After the turnover, Detroit settled for a Jake Bates field goal, extending Detroit's lead to 10-0 with a made 43-yard attempt.
Packers claw back with powerful run game
With a depleted defensive line, the Lions were at a disadvantage in the trenches. Despite this, the Lions were able to get consistent pressure on Jordan Love. As a result, the Packers turned to their run game.
Jordan Love threw just seven first half passes, as the Packers turned to their ground attack to get back into the game. Josh Jacobs tallied the first touchdown for Green Bay, punching it in from a yard out to cut the lead to 10-7
Goff interception helps give Packers second-half lead
The Packers came out of the halftime break, and were able to score twice quickly, evaporating Detroit's 17-7 lead in less than four minutes.
A Love touchdown toss to tight end Tucker Kraft cut the lead to three, 17-14.
On Detroit's ensuing possession, Goff threw an interception to Green Bay cornerback Keisean Nixon that was intended for Tim Patrick.
In just three plays, the Packers took a 21-17 lead. Jacobs capped off the drive, which started at the Detroit 16-yard line, with an 8-yard touchdown scamper.
Goff and the Lions, however, did answer on the ensuing drive. The drive, which consisted of 13 plays and ate up 6:00 of the game clock, was capped off by a Tim Patrick touchdown reception. It marked Patrick's first as a member of the Lions.
The former Broncos wideout added another score with Detroit trailing 28-24. His one-yard reception gave Detroit a 31-28 lead with just under nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Huge gamble backfires
With the Lions converting each of their first three fourth down attempts, the Lions rolled the dice an extra time late in the third quarter. Facing a fourth-and-1 on its own 31-yard line, Detroit left its offense on the field and attempted to move the chains.
With Green Bay loading up against the quarterback sneak, Goff checked into a toss play for Jahmyr Gibbs. The running back was stuffed for a loss, and the Packers took over at Detroit's 30-yard line. They quickly drove into the red zone, and a 21-yard pass from Love to Kraft set up Josh Jacobs' second touchdown run to give Green Bay a 28-24 lead.
Lions have football last
The Packers were flagged for a late penalty driving in the red zone that proved costly.
Trailing 31-28, wideout Christian Watson was flagged for offensive pass interference. With 3:38 remaining, the Packers tied the game at 31, but were forced to hand the football over to Goff and one of the league's most prolific offenses.
Detroit's offense moved the football with precision late in the game, setting up Jake Bates for the game-winner. The former Michigan Panthers kicker hit a 35-yarder to win the contest.