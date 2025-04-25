Lions Have Not Made or Taken Calls to Trade Jameson Williams
In the days leading up to the draft, there have been rumors swirling about the potential of the Detroit Lions entertaining trade offers for wide receiver Jameson Williams.
The Lions can keep him under team control by exercising the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which would keep him with the team through the 2026 season.
Reports indicated that with the uncertainty of his future with the team beyond his rookie deal, some around the league believed he could be available.
Sports Illustrated Senior NFL Insider Albert Breer noted, "Receiver’s another spot to consider—with a fifth-year option decision coming on Jameson Williams, and some in NFL circles believing he could be traded."
However, Lions' general manager Brad Holmes disputed that report during his press conference following the team's selection of defensive tackle Tyleik Williams in the first-round of the NFL draft.
“No. No, that’s something that we have never entertained," Holmes explained. "I don’t know where that report came from, but that is not a conversation that me and Dan (Campbell) has ever had.”
The Lions have until May 1 to accept or decline Williams' fifth-year option, which is expected to cost $15.493 million.
Detroit already has one receiver on an expensive deal, with Amon-Ra St. Brown entering the first year of a four-year contract extension that will pay him $30 million per year. As a result, the idea of paying two receivers a hefty amount can seem difficult.
While Holmes was not asked about Williams' long-term future with the team, he was steadfast in stating that the team has not explored the idea of trading him ahead of the 2025 season. Williams surpassed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career in 2024 and notched career-high totals in yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns.