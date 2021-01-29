Lions Expected to Hire Mark Brunell as Quarterbacks Coach

The Detroit Lions are expected to hire former NFL quarterback Mark Brunell to coach the quarterbacks.

Dan Campbell's coaching staff continues to get filled out ahead of the NFL Draft.

According to NFL Network, the Lions are expected to hire former NFL quarterback Mark Brunell to coach the quarterbacks, replacing former QB coach Sean Ryan, who joined Matt Rhule's staff in Carolina as the team's next quarterbacks coach.

Brunell played 19 seasons in the NFL. He had stops with the Packers, Jaguars, Redskins, Saints and Jets, prior to his retirement following the 2011 season.

Since 2013, he’s worked as the head coach of Episcopal High School in Jacksonville.

According to Pro Football Talk, "Brunell spent two years with the Jets and Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was the team’s running backs coach at that time. He was also a backup quarterback with the Saints in 2009 when Lions head coach Dan Campbell was a tight end in New Orleans."

Earlier on Thursday, the Lions officially announced the hiring of Aubrey Pleasant as the team's pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.

Pleasant spent the past four seasons as the Los Angeles Rams' cornerbacks coach.

A native of Flint, Mich., Pleasant worked at the University of Michigan from 2011-12.

Campbell and the Lions still have openings to fill at receivers coach and defensive line coach.

More from SI All Lions:

Golladay on Campbell Press Conference: 'I Died Laughing'

Grading Detroit Lions Coaching Hires

Power Ranking New NFL Coaching Hires

Micah Parson's Should Be Lions' Draft Priority in NFL Draft

Are Dallas Cowboys Interested in Matthew Stafford?

Why Tyrod Taylor Could Be Detroit Lions Starter in 2021

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast