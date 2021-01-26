Why QB Tyrod Taylor Could Be Detroit Lions Starter in 2021

Read more on which veteran quarterback could become the Detroit Lions' starter in 2021.

The Detroit Lions' new offensive coordinator has strong ties to a veteran quarterback that could serve as a bridge before handing the reins of Detroit's offense over to a young quarterback.

Former L.A. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has joined Dan Campbell's coaching staff to serve in the role of offensive coordinator.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, "Going to go out on a limb and say Tyrod Taylor ends up in Detroit at the bridge QB as they start a rebuild and draft a QB. Has been with Anthony Lynn in BUF and LAC."

Taylor was a sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2011 NFL Draft, and has also played for the Bills, Browns and Chargers.

The veteran passer has amassed 9,770 passing yards, and thrown for 54 touchdowns, to go along with 20 interceptions in his career that has spanned a decade.

He’s also rushed for 1,850 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Last season, Taylor was the starter for the Chargers, prior to suffering a lung injury caused by the team's medical doctor. Subsequently, he lost his starter's job to rookie Justin Herbert, the Chargers' first-round draft choice in 2020.

A young quarterback Taylor could mentor

Many of the current mock drafts being released have the Lions selecting Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 7 overall pick.

While this pick would be intriguing, Fields may already be gone by the time Detroit is on the clock.

A young quarterback to pay attention to is Trey Lance out of North Dakota State.

Lance is a 6-foot-4, 226-pound quarterback who started to make waves among NFL Draft analysts following his 2019 season.

Lance was a redshirt freshman, and shined for North Dakota State last season.

He may also be a valuable asset due to his elusiveness.

In the coming months, Detroit's pairing of a veteran quarterback with a younger, less experienced quarterback will be intriguing to monitor as the franchise enters 2021 in full rebuild mode.

