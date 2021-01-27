Are Dallas Cowboys Interested in Matthew Stafford?

What might cause the Dallas Cowboys to make a trade offer for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford?

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford should be coveted by nearly a third of teams in the National Football League.

Now that Stafford and the Lions are parting ways, teams have already started to contact new general manager Brad Holmes, inquiring about what it would cost to trade for the veteran quarterback.

Initial reports have indicated that Detroit is seeking no less than a first-round pick. But, could teams attempt to lowball Detroit, knowing that the team is on the hook for a $10 million roster bonus in March?

In his weekly column, NBC Sports' Peter King expressed that two second-round picks might be enough to get a deal done with interested teams.

According to Cowboy Maven's Mike Fisher, "As we've often said, NFL teams have to explore every idea. If the price is $43 mil for two years and just two second-round picks? Yes. For a player of Matthew Stafford's quality, virtually every team should explore that."

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

If Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is franchise tagged for a second consecutive season, his price tag will be $38 million in 2021.

As Fisher notes, the question of how to handle Prescott complicates Stafford returning home to play in Dallas.

Dallas would not simply cut Prescott, and facilitating a trade after franchise tagging him would prove to be quite complicated.

While it'd be intriguing to see Stafford in a Cowboys uniform, it would be a reach to say that it'll happen at this point.

More From SI All Lions:

Why Tyrod Taylor Could Be Detroit Lions Starter in 2021

Ranking Matthew Stafford's Top 3 Landing Spots

New Mock Drafts Have Lions Drafting QB Justin Fields

Kelly Stafford: There Is No Place Like Michigan

3 Veteran Free Agent Quarterbacks Lions Could Target

Salary Cap Ramification for Trading Matthew Stafford

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.