Micah Parsons Should Become Lions' Priority in 2021 NFL Draft

Read more why linebacker Micah Parsons should become a top priority to add to the Detroit Lions defense.

The Detroit Lions have many significant holes on their roster.

Arguably, the position group that performed the worst in 2020 was the linebackers, as several players simply failed to live up to reasonable expectations.

According to Pro Football Focus, "Five linebackers played significant snaps for the Lions in 2020, and none earned an overall PFF grade of more than 65.0. Two of them earned identical -- and awful -- PFF coverage grades of just 35.7. In a passing league, the Lions need to find second-level defenders who can hold up in coverage without being lit up by opposing passing attacks, and they’re a long way from that with the current group."

This season, Parsons was one of several college players who elected to opt-out of the 2020 college football season due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

During his time at Penn State, Parsons secured 192 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and five passes defended.

"Nobody prepares for those opportunities and those moments more than this guy does," Penn State running back Journey Brown said after the 2019 Cotton Bowl.

"This dude is one of the best blitzers I've ever gone against, just in general. So it's just proof in the pudding, how much work he puts in, what he does, and how much he works on his craft. It shows, obviously."

Many draft analysts believe Parsons could play inside or outside and his versatility allows the talented linebacker to fit in and perform well in many defensive schemes.

His upside as a pass rusher should be appealing to new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who comes to Detroit to join head coach Dan Campbell's staff after coaching the defensive backs with the New Orleans Saints.

If Parsons is available for Detroit at No. 7, it would certainly be a challenge to pass up a player that could become the first piece to join a rebuilding defense.

The other two positions Detroit could target in the first round are at quarterback and at wide receiver.

