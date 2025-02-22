Detroit Lions Honor Andy Isaac With 'Faturday' Big Screen Post
Andy Isaac, who co-founded the popular culture site Guyism, has received an overwhelming amount of support online, since he revealed he decided to enter hospice care.
The influential Detroit sports fan, blogger has shared with his supporters his battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma since 2006.
Isaac did not hesitate to share his opinions about all of the team's locally, and even developed a strong following due to his compassionate nature.
Many have decided to share just how selfless Isaac was, even reaching out to those he barely knew to respond to their personal requests to interact with their friends or loved ones.
His fandom resonated with all of the teams in Detroit. In fact, each professional team posted "Faturday" on their jumbo screens this weekend, honoring what Issac was also strongly known for, his love of food and food culture.
Guyism co-founder Cass Anderson recently shared just how influential Issac has been, even during the early days of Twitter.
"He was a pioneer in GIF creation and real-time sports clipping and was the first person I knew and worked with that was lightning fast at getting real-time clips onto Twitter, and he opened a lot of people’s eyes to how Twitter could be used that way while watching live sports,” Anderson said, via Front Office Sports. “He had his own brand of humor which everyone loves/loved because he’s so unique and always did a great job of helping lift up female talent in the industry, which we’ve seen testimonials of on Twitter for the last 24 hours.”
More from Detroit Lions OnSI