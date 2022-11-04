Lions' Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Packers

The Detroit Lions offense has experienced significant struggles scoring points in the second half of games the past few weeks.

A common theme has emerged in that the team has paid a steep price for penalties and unforced errors.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson acknowledged the issues prior to practice on Thursday. The first year coordinator indicated practices the past few days have been addressing getting back to executing as well as the roster did back in the spring and early in the season.

“We were talking about (Lions QB) Jared (Goff) a couple weeks ago, and I really see the same process with the unit is whenever there are issues that pop up, the first step is recognizing what those are," said Johnson. "So, it’s an awareness. It’s just like you said, Dallas game, second half, turnovers were the story. Last week, penalties. We only had three opportunities in the second half, and two of them we had penalties, huge penalties that put us in holes.

"So, it’s discipline, it’s fundamentals, it’s technique, it’s really the things that we’ve harped on in the springtime that we were doing well early in the season that we’ve lost a little bit of awareness of, so to say," Johnson said. "But once again, good reminder at halftime for our squad this week to stay true to form, stay focused, stay in it and don’t let it slip out of our hands.”

Wideout Josh Reynolds says he is still "hopeful" to suit up and play against the Packers, despite not practicing the past two days.

Reynolds told reporters Friday his back locked up during practice earlier in the week.

"We’ve still got another day before I’ve got to make that decision, Reynolds said, via ESPN. “So, I’m hopeful. I’m a tough SOB. I don’t let too much stuff hold me back.”

Detroit Lions' Week 9 Friday Injury Report