Lions Injury Updates: Taylor Decker, Kalif Raymond
The Detroit Lions walked away from their convincing Week 5 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with an impressive 4–1 record, but not without paying a price.
Two key contributors – wide receiver and return specialist Kalif Raymond and cornerback Terrion Arnold – sustained injuries that cloud the team’s health outlook heading into Week 6.
Raymond’s day came to an abrupt end late in the first quarter after he absorbed a heavy hit on a punt return.
Though he managed to walk off under his own power, the veteran was quickly taken to the blue medical tent for evaluation. Initially listed as questionable with a neck injury, he was later downgraded to out for the remainder of the contest.
Rookie Dominic Lovett filled in as the Lions’ punt returner following Raymond’s departure.
"I can't tell you what it's going to be next week. But, this does not feel like some serious (injury)," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Raymond's status after the game. "That doesn't mean he's going to play next week, but it's good news in other words."
Undoubtedly, losing Raymond is a notable setback.
Since joining Detroit in 2021, the dependable playmaker has quietly become one of the NFL’s premier return specialists, leading the league in punt return yards (1,369) and touchdowns (three) during that span, while ranking fourth in punt return average (12.2).
Raymond’s impact extends beyond special teams, too.
As a receiver, he’s been a steady and reliable presence, recording 153 receptions for 1,943 yards and seven touchdowns across 66 games with the Lions.
Just a week earlier, he turned in a standout performance against the Cleveland Browns, tallying 76 yards and a touchdown on five punt returns.
His potential absence, even if it’s short-term, would be felt both on offense and in the return game.
Meanwhile, the Lions’ secondary took a hit when Arnold exited in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.
It’s the same issue that plagued the Alabama product last week against Cleveland. Before leaving Sunday’s game, Arnold recorded two passes defensed and one tackle, but his overall performance was uneven.
Arnold has drawn four penalties over the past two weeks – two in each of Detroit’s last two contests – highlighting the growing pains that have thus far accompanied the young defensive back.
Campbell Explains Decision to Sit Taylor Decker
Lions longtime starting left tackle Taylor Decker was held out of Sunday's game against Cincinnati with a shoulder injury. In his place, Campbell decided to start second-year offensive lineman Giovanni Manu.
After the game, Campbell explained that the decision to rest Decker was predicated upon the offensive tackle's recovery not being able to match the ailment.
"He has not quite been able to catch up to -- we feel like there's been diminishing returns every week," Campbell said of the veteran lineman's status.
Campbell also told reporters in the postgame that he is unsure if the decision will be made to rest Decker for a second straight week next Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.
With Decker's status and the health of both Raymond and Arnold also uncertain, Campbell and his staff will be closely monitoring the injury report this week. And Detroit’s “next man up” mentality will undeniably continue to be tested.