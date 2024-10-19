Lions Insider Could Help Land Maxx Crosby
The Detroit Lions have a member of their broadcast team that is close to Las Vegas Raiders star defensive lineman Maxx Crosby.
T.J. Lang, who serves as a sideline reporter on the team's flagship radio station, joked on a recent episode of "The Mike Valenti Show With Rico" that he was encouraging Crosby to open his mind about being dealt to Detroit.
The former NFL lineman was asked, “Are you allowed to tamper?”
"Yeah, I mean, I can talk to Maxx," Lang replied.
After being questioned regarding not doing more to utilize his connection, Lang quipped, “I’m not saying I haven’t."
It is clear Crosby has local ties to the Metro-Detroit area, as the All-Pro defensive lineman has made sizable financial donations to his alma-mater Eastern Michigan University and has publicly stated his fondness for the Lions.
While Lang, who also played collegiately Eastern Michigan, may not want to publicly declare his efforts to recruit Crosby to Detroit, the sideline reporter does believe the Lions are the best situation currently for the 27-year-old.
Lang posted on social media, " I want what’s best for @CrosbyMaxx (which would be in Honolulu blue) but I would never tell Maxx what he should do."
Take It or Leave It: Detroit Lions Best Trade Offer for Maxx Crosby
Jared Goff can make history against Vikings
Against the Minnesota Vikings, Lions quarterback Jared Goff has the potential to make NFL history.
According to ProFootball Talk, "Goff has two straight games with a passer rating for 150 or higher. With another on Sunday in Minnesota, Goff will become the first quarterback in NFL history to do it for three games in a row. Against the Cowboys on Sunday, Goff’s passer rating was 153.8. In Detroit’s prior game, a Week 4 Monday nighter against the Seahawks, Goff’s perfect 18-for-18 night didn’t lead to a perfect passer rating, but it was close to a perfect passer rating, at 155.8."