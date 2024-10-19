All Lions

Lions Insider Could Help Land Maxx Crosby

Former Lions OL T.J. Lang has close relationship with Maxx Crosby.

John Maakaron

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12)
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) / William Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions have a member of their broadcast team that is close to Las Vegas Raiders star defensive lineman Maxx Crosby.

T.J. Lang, who serves as a sideline reporter on the team's flagship radio station, joked on a recent episode of "The Mike Valenti Show With Rico" that he was encouraging Crosby to open his mind about being dealt to Detroit.

The former NFL lineman was asked, “Are you allowed to tamper?”

"Yeah, I mean, I can talk to Maxx," Lang replied.

After being questioned regarding not doing more to utilize his connection, Lang quipped, “I’m not saying I haven’t."

It is clear Crosby has local ties to the Metro-Detroit area, as the All-Pro defensive lineman has made sizable financial donations to his alma-mater Eastern Michigan University and has publicly stated his fondness for the Lions.

While Lang, who also played collegiately Eastern Michigan, may not want to publicly declare his efforts to recruit Crosby to Detroit, the sideline reporter does believe the Lions are the best situation currently for the 27-year-old.

Lang posted on social media, " I want what’s best for @CrosbyMaxx (which would be in Honolulu blue) but I would never tell Maxx what he should do."

Jared Goff can make history against Vikings

Against the Minnesota Vikings, Lions quarterback Jared Goff has the potential to make NFL history.

According to ProFootball Talk, "Goff has two straight games with a passer rating for 150 or higher. With another on Sunday in Minnesota, Goff will become the first quarterback in NFL history to do it for three games in a row. Against the Cowboys on Sunday, Goff’s passer rating was 153.8. In Detroit’s prior game, a Week 4 Monday nighter against the Seahawks, Goff’s perfect 18-for-18 night didn’t lead to a perfect passer rating, but it was close to a perfect passer rating, at 155.8."

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

