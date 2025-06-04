Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery Star in Faygo Commercial
Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have formed a dynamic duo in the Lions’ backfield since joining forces in 2023.
Gibbs, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has been electric as both a running back and a receiver since entering the league. In two seasons, he has compiled 2,357 rushing yards and 26 scores, in addition to contributing 104 catches and 833 yards as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. Furthermore, the Alabama product had a breakout season in 2024, running for 1,412 yards and a league-high 16 touchdowns.
Montgomery, meanwhile, has proven to be the thunder to Gibbs' lightning, with his powerful running style. After exceeding 1,000 rushing yards in 2023, he finished with 775 yards in 14 games last season.
Also, the two backs – who are fan favorites among Lions supporters – have become increasingly known by their nicknames from the popular “Sonic” video game of the 1990s. Gibbs has been gifted the nickname of “Sonic” for his game-changing speed, while Montgomery has received the moniker of “Knuckles” for his physical running style and tackle-breaking ways.
Capitalizing on their popularity as a duo, the Detroit-based beverage company Faygo released an ad on X (formerly known as Twitter) Tuesday featuring the Lions backfield tandem. It portrayed Gibbs and Montgomery enjoying blue (“Super Pop”) and pink (“Bubble Pop”) flavors of the iconic Detroit pop brand.
It wasn't Gibbs’ and Montgomery's first foray into acting, either. They also starred in a CBS Sports-produced promo last Thanksgiving, in which they depicted Sonic and Knuckles, respectively, in a tie-in to the Paramount+ 2024 film “Sonic the Hedgehog 3.”