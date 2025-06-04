Look: Jameson Williams' Speed Too Much For CB Ennis Rakestraw
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is expected to have a breakout season in his fourth NFL campaign.
After adding strength to his 6-foot-1 frame this offseason, the speedy wideout will be counted on to complement Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has also emerged as one of the top players in the league.
Reportedly, he has added five pounds of muscle since the conclusion of the 2024 season.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Lions social media channel released a highlight video that again showcased the blazing speed of the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout.
Williams uses his savviness at the line of scrimmage to be able to gain early separation to be able to turn on jets.
While second-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw was in pursuit, when Williams was able to hit his stride, he was easily able to get past Detroit's former second-round pick.
In the highlight, Jared Goff was able to connect with a player that is entering the upcoming 'hungry' to avenge two disappointing playoff exits.
Two years ago, the Lions were one half away from appearing in the Super Bowl. Last season, the Washington Commanders upset Dan Campbell's squad in their opening game of the playoffs at Ford Field.
"I think people really don’t realize how bad it is until you get to that game where you’re one game away from the Super Bowl. "You know, that was the one that hurt me the most," Williams told reporters last week. "I felt more hurt losing to the 49ers than I did to the Commanders, because it was one game away. It’s one play away. I guess, we’ve got a chip on our shoulder."