Observations: Jameson Williams Blanketed By Lions Veteran Cornerback
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field looking to rebound after a lopsided loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
On Sunday, Campbell explained that he would've liked to have seen the team convert more first downs offensively in Thursday's game to get more reps. However, he felt like the team saw a majority of the looks he'd been hoping to get in the showdown.
"I'd like to see more first downs on offense, but I guess you can't really fabricate those either in joint (practices). Look, if anything, you would've liked to have felt like you got in the red-zone more offensively and gotten some of those reps," Campbell said. "Defensively, I felt like we got everything except a good two-minute drive, but everything else we pretty much saw defensively. Offensively, you'd like to get down in that red-zone a little bit more. And that requires not turning the ball over as we know and then converting on first downs, but that would be the big thing whereas joint practices you know you're gonna get those. Base reps, third downs, all of those. So probably that."
Here are observations and takeaways from the Lions' ninth training camp practice.
Participation report
The Lions welcomed back Kerby Joseph, Amik Robertson and Taylor Decker to practice Sunday. It was the first practice of training camp for Decker, who had been on the Physically Unable to Perform list after an offseason surgery.
Decker participated in individual drills but did not do any team drills. Joseph and Robertson were both active in the secondary throughout the morning.
Among the players not in action for practice were cornerback Terrion Arnold (hamstring), offensive lineman Dan Skipper (ankle) and running back Kye Robichaux (undisclosed).
After practice, the team announced that cornerback Ennis Rakestraw (shoulder) and safety Dan Jackson (leg) are being evaluated for injuries. Rakestraw fell hard during a tackling drill early in practice and was down on the field clutching his right arm. He had just recently returned to practice after suffering a chest contusion on the first day of practice.
Scattering secondary
With Joseph and Robertson back in action, the Lions got two key pieces back in their secondary. Rakestraw departing after a tough landing in an early tackling drill and Arnold's absence threw a wrench into matters.
Veteran Rock Ya-Sin has caught the attention of the coaching staff and got some safety reps as a result, which led to DiCaprio Bootle getting some first-team action at cornerback. The veteran also left briefly from practice, but returned.
Joseph and Branch lined up as the first-team safeties, with D.J. Reed and Bootle playing the cornerback positions.
Defense holds serve in early tackling drills
The defense was solid in the early 1-on-1 tackling drills. Alex Anzalone, Trevor Nowaske and Avonte Maddox each won their first round of reps, while Isaac TeSlaa showed some physicality to win his rep against Erick Hallett.
TeSlaa's rep set of a string of wins for the offense, as David Montgomery beat Jack Campbell, Jabari Small beat DaRon Gilbert and Craig Reynolds spun around Dan Jackson. Grant Stuard wrapped up Sione Vaki, and Nowaske won a second rep against tight end/fullback Zach Horton.
Of note, Stuard and Vaki swapped roles with Stuard going on offense, and the linebacker got the best of the running back.
St. Brown bests Branch
In 1-on-1 drills, the connection between Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown was on point. Matched up against talented safety Brian Branch, St. Brown won multiple reps including an early rep that ignited the fans in attendance.
Both players are among the best in the league at their respective positions, which made for some exciting showdowns. On Sunday, the reps belonged to the talented wideout as he got the best of the young safety.
Shuffling on O-line
With Taylor Decker only participating in individual drills and Dan Skipper sidelined, the Lions were forced to do some moving with the tackle position. Jamarco Jones was with the first-team offensive line, while Giovanni Manu was with the second-team.
The first-team line featured Jones, Christian Mahogany, Graham Glasgow, Tate Ratledge and Penei Sewell. On the second-team, Manu was the left tackle, Netane Muti was left guard, Trystan Colon played center, and Kayode Awosika and Mason Miller were the right guard and tackle, respectively.
Newcomer Justin Herron was on the field and in the mix, as he worked at right tackle. In pit 1-on-1 drills, Herron had wins over Isaac Ukwu and Mitchell Agude.
Third-year offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal had a solid showing throughout the day. Other standouts up front included Jones and defensive linemen Tyleik Williams, Nate Lynn and Chris Smith.
Offense finds success in 7-on-7
The Lions' offense was sharp in 7-on-7, with Goff firing a touchdown strike to Kalif Raymond as the headlining play. On the play, Raymond beat veteran cornerback DiCaprio Bootle who has struggled as of late. Goff also had a nice completion to Sam LaPorta, and another solid toss to Jameson Williams that was broken up by D.J. Reed.
With the second-team offense, Hendon Hooker fired completions to Sione Vaki and Jackson Meeks early. After that, he hit Meeks again and Dominic Lovett, then scrambled to connect with Jakobie Keeney-James.
Reed shuts down Williams
Reed looks the part of a shutdown corner early in camp. The savvy veteran plays much bigger than his 5-foot-9 frame, and has shown good speed and instincts. That was shown throughout the day Sunday in his reps against Jameson Williams.
After Williams won a 1-on-1 rep against him, Reed bounced back with a strong day. He smothered him in the next 1-on-1, then again forcing a pair of incompletions during team drills.
Reed shut down another comeback route in situational drills, along with stopping Williams in his tracks on a third-down play.
Hendon Hooker evaluates performance
With three days to evaluate his showing against the Los Angeles Chargers, quarterback Hendon Hooker was not happy with his performance.
After finishing 3-of-6 for 18 yards and an interception in Thursday's loss, Hooker was harsh on his play and gave himself a very critical evaluation when asked to rate his performance.
"A zero out of 10," Hooker said. "It wasn't to my standards or the team's standards on controlling the huddle and making plays."
Hooker is expected to get the start in Friday's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, and as a result will have a chance for redemption. To move past his struggles from Thursday's game, he's focused on having a short-term memory and moving quickly past mistakes.
"Just play the next play. Short-term memory and just continue to motivate my teammates," Hooker said. "That's what I'm here to do, push my troops down the field and put the ball in the end zone."
Statement moments from Branch, Ratledge
In team drills, two clear standouts were Brian Branch and Tate Ratledge. Branch was all over the field, including a play in which he blew up a run with the Lions in a jumbo offensive package. Goff was able to generate some momentum for the offense, hitting St. Brown for a touchdown and Jameson Williams on a crossing route.
Ratledge had a big block on Aidan Hutchinson, taking the star defender almost by surprise with a powerful block.
With the second-team, Ahmed Hassanein had a tackle for loss in tandem with Derrick Barnes and put pressure on Hendon Hooker to force an incompletion.
Situational drills
The Lions executed a situational drill centered around the offense converting first downs to run out the clock late in practice, starting on second down. After a short completion from Jared Goff to Jahmyr Gibbs, the first-team offense moved the chains when Jameson Williams caught a pass and shed an attempted tackle by D.J. Reed.
Goff made another connection with Amon-Ra St. Brown, who made a highlight catch against Amik Robertson. However, the offense stalled out when Goff threw incomplete in the direction of Williams with Robertson in coverage. On the play, Tate Ratledge knocked over Derrick Barnes.
The second-team offense got started with a run by Craig Reynolds, then Brian Branch levied a big hit on Shane Zylstra on a short pass to the right side. Hooker struggled in the session, and his final pass was thrown into a crowd of defenders intended for Zach Horton.
To end practice, the Lions' first-team offense needed to get a first down to kill the clock. After a Jahmyr Gibbs run, the offense faced a third-and-4. Goff moved the chains with a screen pass to David Montgomery, which ended the session.
Quick hits
1.) Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa told Lions OnSI that he achieved a personal milestone over the weekend, as he beat his dad in golf for the first time after shooting an 84 at TPC Michigan.
2.) Lions long-snapper Hogan Hatten tells Lions OnSI he's very happy with the operation of the special teams units Sunday, and that he feels the team had a great practice. He also feels he has the lowest team golf handicap of 4.2.
3.) The Lions will have their first night practice of training camp on Monday, with practice set to start at 6 p.m.