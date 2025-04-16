Lions Should Give Jameson Williams Long-Term Extension
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams emerged onto the scene in a big way a season ago.
Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, recorded a career-best 58 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns in a career-high 15 games. He also added another 61 yards and a touchdown as a ball-carrier.
As a result of Williams having been a first-round selection, he is eligible for a fifth-year option as part of his rookie contract. The Lions have until May 2 to decide to pick up the option. And at this juncture, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Brad Holmes & Co. will do just that for the Alabama product.
The bigger question remains: Should the Lions ink the fourth-year receiver to a long-term contract extension?
There's no denying the fact that Williams possesses the necessary skillset to be a high-level playmaker. Yet, it is also very true that the blazing-fast pass-catcher has caused Detroit a variety of headaches with his actions off the field.
Most notably, he's been suspended multiple times: for an anti-gambling violation in 2023 and a PED violation in 2024. Plus, he encountered a run-in with the police in October last year over an unregistered gun which was discovered during a traffic stop. He ultimately was not charged with a crime, and will not face any discipline from the league for the matter.
On top of his issues away from the field, Williams has also battled the injury bug early on in his career. In fact, he spent the majority of his rookie campaign recovering from a torn ACL which he suffered during the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship game. The ailment limited him to just six games as a first-year pro.
Simply said, Williams – who missed a total of 18 games in his first three seasons – has had trouble staying on the field to start his NFL career.
If the Lions opt to not negotiate a second contract with the fourth-year pro, it'll be because of the above reasons. However, I don't think that'll be the case. Ultimately, I believe that Detroit will head to the negotiating table with Williams, knowing that he is too valuable of an asset to let slip away.
Despite his flaws, Williams has become an integral piece of the Lions’ passing game, including a bonafide home-run threat for Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff.
Goff and Williams established a solid rapport with one another last season, with “Jamo” garnering the second-most targets from the franchise passer (91). And I'm convinced that the chemistry between the two has a chance to grow even further this upcoming season.
I also believe that in order for Goff to keep playing at a high level, keeping the Crimson Tide product is a must. As a whole, Detroit's offense would also take a sizable step back by moving on from the 24-year-old receiver. And I believe the Lions’ front office is far too cognizant of that to allow it to happen.
It's why I'm confident that Detroit will make the right decision and eventually extend Williams to a long-term deal.