Lions Jameson Williams, Jared Goff Going 'Back to Drawing Board'
The Detroit Lions are banking on Jared Goff and Jameson Williams working on their connection this week in practice.
Against the Cleveland Browns, the offense wanted to get the speedy wideout involved, but numerous passes fell incomplete, were defended well or were dropped by the former first-round pick. Goff found himself facing pressure during a handful of long developing routes, impacting his delivery.
Dan Campbell indicated that last week's practice schedule did also play a small role in the tandem not being able to connect.
"Yeah, just a little bit off. There’s a couple of them, it really is just a couple things here and there. Eyes back a little sooner, Goff just misses on one, he kind of gets hit on one when he’s trying to release the ball," said Goff. "We’re just a little bit off, and I go back to this, we go back to the drawing board. And I hate to make excuses, but some of these we really wanted to push the ball down the field.
"And we weren’t able to practice on Wednesday, it was more walkthrough, so then you’re trying to grab some reps on Thursday but yet still get your third-down in," Campbell added. "Sometimes it’s a reminder for me, it’s like man, let’s make sure that either we try to find a way to get some reps to where we get a good flow on Wednesday. Or maybe we don’t put some things in, and that’s fine. But, there’s been enough work and there’s going to be more work, and those guys are going to be fine. Jamo’s going to be fine, Goff is a stud, so we’ll be good.”
Wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery noted that Williams came into the building on Monday with a renewed focus and intention of honing in on the details.
"I think that was probably the biggest growth we saw, is when he came in on Monday. You gotta come in ready to be coached, especially in our room where the coaching is going to be direct, it’s going to hit the point, but it’s also going to make sure that we know the standard is set and we don’t walk past that standard," Montgomery said. "Because the moment you walk past the standard and it’s dropped, then that’s the new standard. He understands that part of it. And then today in the walk-through, just his attention to detail."
Goff does not chalk up the difficulties to poor communication. The veteran signal caller blamed himself for some of the tosses that could have been put in better spots.
“Yeah, I don’t think that was poor communication. I think I missed it a little bit outside. And I think if he was able to come up with that, it would have been him kind of saving my ass to some extent making that play. And it’s one I know he would love to make, and I love him to make, and he can make that catch," said Goff. "It’s a hard catch, though, it’s a really hard catch.
"But yeah, I think it’s more so me putting the ball where I want to a little bit more inside on him, making that catch a little bit easier and I’m sure he can come up with it.”