Taylor Decker: Chronic Pain Is Mental Battle
Detroit Lions Taylor Decker is battling with his health through the early stages of the team's season.
After an offseason shoulder procedure limited him throughout training camp, Decker has played through another injury that has prevented him from practicing throughout recent weeks.
On Wednesday, Decker admitted that the struggle with his health has been taxing not just physically but mentally. He believes this is something that isn't just dealt with by football players.
“I think anybody, not even talking about football, chronic pain is a mental battle," Decker told reporters. "When you’re at home with your kids and you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m in pain picking my kid up.’ Stuff like that, that’s just a mental battle I think for anybody who has any chronic pain. I have family members who have back problems and stuff like that day to day. I think for anybody, not just football players, that’s a mental battle.”
The veteran, who has been with the Lions since he was their first-round draft pick in the 2016 draft, has continued to suit up on Sundays through the pain and perform strongly. However, he believes he would have even more to give if he wasn't dealing with an ailment.
“I think I’m playing well, but the frustrating thing for me is I think I could play better if I felt better," Decker explained. "Yeah, the performances have been pretty good, but the frustrating thing is I have my own personal standards, and when you’re not at 100 percent it’s hard to meet those. But that’s why you still go out there and do your best for the team. I feel like if I’m out there, I give us a chance to win.”
Teammates and coaches have no doubt noticed the work Decker has put in during the week, as he has battled simply to get on the field. These efforts drew high praise from head coach Dan Campbell, who is impressed with the veteran's ability to get back after being banged up each week.
“I was impressed man. Decker’s been laying it on the line for us, and we know he’s not 100 percent so it’s taking everything to get him back to those games ready to compete," Campbell said. "So what he’s been able to do over the four weeks, it’s been impressive, and we’re fortunate that he was there for us to help us out. I think he’s been playing good football, and it’s just been about getting him back, trying to get his body back.”
Mentally, the injury has been taxing. Decker doesn't practice, but remains a fixture observing in practices and meetings so he can remain involved in learning the game plan.
He anticipates having to deal with the injury for a lengthy portion of the season, though he hopes the plan formulated by the team's training staff will allow him to resume work on and off the field throughout the week later in the year.
“I think it’s something that I’m gonna have to deal with a lot for a good portion of the year, but we do have a plan in place right now," Decker noted. "We have a plan in place of what we’re gonna do moving forward to try to mitigate it having to deal with it. Whatever the plan has to be is fine, but I don’t want to have to not practice and not be able to do the lifts I need to do the entire season, and then to be a net negative on the back-end because maybe you’re being stupid about something.
The Ohio State product shouted out the team's training staff, which includes Director of Player Health and Performance Brett Fischer and head athletic trainer Mike Sundeen among others.
Decker admitted that he can be difficult to deal with throughout the frustrating aspects of his rehab, but noted that the staff has shown patience with him and at times protected him from his own personal urge to take the field when dealing with an injury.
“I can be mad, and I can be hard to work with. They’re incredible, they don’t take it personally. I’ve told them before that they sometimes need to protect me from myself," Decker noted. "I know how I am as a player. If you tell me I can go out there at 50 percent and help the team win, I’ll do it. We have a plan in place, we have an idea of what we’re gonna do moving forward.”
Unique comparison for Jared Goff
Decker made an intriguing comparison for quarterback Jared Goff when discussing the quarterback's toughness.
Goff has been one of the league's most durable quarterbacks, having not missed a game since his first year with the Lions in 2021. The starting left tackle likened the passer to famous action movie character John Wick because his toughness can appear surprising to some, and comes out when provoked.
“People don’t talk enough about Jared being tough. I was thinking about this the other day, he’s got like John Wick to him — where he’s like super nice, but he’s like, ‘Oh, you shot my dog?’ And then he goes out there and he’s the ultimate competitor. But if you didn’t shoot his dog, you wouldn’t know how tough he is. Can’t say enough good things about him. We’ve got a superstar quarterback who can do everything, make every throw, knows the whole playbook, knows all the defenses, prepares incredibly and is not afraid to take a hit. We don’t want him to get hit, but if he does he’s not afraid to take it.”