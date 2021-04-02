All Lions: Jersey Change Could Be on Horizon for Lions after 2021

Latest "All Lions" piece focuses on the possibility of the Detroit Lions changing their jerseys after the 2021 NFL season

A uniform change possibly could be in the works for the Lions -- and sooner rather than later.

As a result of Detroit having had the same base uniform combinations for the last four seasons, it has the opportunity to change the look of its jersey at the conclusion of the upcoming campaign.

Lions team president Rod Wood addressed the possibility of a uniform makeover in his press conference Wednesday.

“Given some thought to that. You’re right, we’re coming up on the window of when we could make some changes,” Wood told reporters. “I haven’t really gone into the design phase yet, but that’s certainly something that once the window opens up, we’ll probably take a step back and look at the current roster that we have and the changes we want to make. Do we continue with the color rush, etc.? It’s on my mind, but nothing official.”

Now, to the rest of your Lions news from the week that was.

ESPN NFL writer Michael Rothstein profiled first-year Detroit head coach Dan Campbell in his last piece as Lions beat writer.

The Athletic reported on a minor procedure that ex-Lions franchise passer Matthew Stafford underwent on his throwing hand earlier this offseason.

CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr took a look at some single-season NFL records that have a better chance of being broken now due to the expansion of the regular season to 17 games, including Lions great Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving yards record.

Meanwhile, Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com answered 10 questions from his Twitter followers, including what is Detroit's most pressing need heading into the NFL Draft.

