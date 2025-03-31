Lions John Cominsky Announces NFL Retirement
Defensive end John Cominsky, who played six NFL seasons including the last three with the Detroit Lions, announced his retirement from the NFL Monday.
Cominsky cited injury issues as the primary reason for his retirement. The veteran defender had been with the Lions for the past three seasons. He missed all of the 2024 campaign due to a torn MCL suffered in training camp.
"After (six) years in the NFL, I am officially medically retiring. I am proud of the career I had, but have accumulated a combination of injuries that are overwhelming my desire to continue playing," Cominsky wrote in a statement. "Thank you to the Atlanta Falcons for believing in me and drafting an under the radar D-II prospect. Thank you to the Detroit Lions for grabbing me off waivers and giving me a second contract and allowing me to show what I can do as an NFL starter."
Cominsky began his career as a fourth-round pick of the Falcons in 2019, and he would appear in 27 games over three seasons with the team. He was waived prior to the 2022 season, and the Lions claimed him. He would make Detroit's final 53-man roster out of training camp and work his way into a significant role on the defensive line.
In 2022, Cominsky played in 14 games with eight starts for Detroit. He notched 30 combined tackles and a career-high four sacks, along with three passes defensed. As a result, he was rewarded for his performance with a two-year contract extension.
That season, Cominsky played through an early season injury and wore a club on his injured hand for several games.
The following season, Cominsky played in 16 games with 11 starts. The Ohio native logged 36 combined tackles and two sacks, and played a big role in Detroit's run to the NFC Championship game.
Expectations were relatively high for the University of Charleston product heading into 2024, but he suffered a knee injury during one of the team's early training camp practices that sidelined him for the entirety of the season.
With his contract expired following last season, he remained a free agent prior to his retirement. He ends his career with 107 combined tackles and 7.5 sacks.
"I learned a lot in my time playing ball, that will absolutely benefit me moving forward. I had the privelege to play in a lot of big time games on big stages," Cominsky wrote. "I shared the field with players I had admired as a young athlete. I shook hands with hall of famers and met some of the best men and women on this planet. I walked into NFL stadiums that I had never been in before, not to watch a game but to play."