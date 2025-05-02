Lions Kelvin Sheppard Told Tyleik Williams 'You're My Guy'
The Detroit Lions will have new leadership running their defense, and they used the 28th pick in the 2025 draft to give him a new prospect to play along the interior of the defensive line.
In drafting Ohio State's Tyleik Williams, the Lions added a versatile interior defender who is capable of playing either the nose tackle or three-technique position. As a result, new coordinator Kelvin Sheppard will be tasked with finding the best way to utilize him.
Williams has been described by his coaches as Ohio State as a rare athlete, and possesses the necessary smarts to fit nicely in Detroit's defensive scheme. Sheppard grew fond of Williams early in the process, and voiced his positive opinion to general manager Brad Holmes as such.
“The tape speaks for itself. Anybody with eyes can turn on the tape and see this is a good player," Sheppard said. "But here, what Brad and everyone in the front office has done a tremendous job of is not only evaluating the player but the person as well. When you talk about the culture of the team and bringing a player into this culture, they have to fit. That’s not just the player, that’s the person.
When Williams came to Detroit for his visit, Sheppard informed him that he was excited about the potential of adding him to the roster.
"Being able to find that sweet spot where it’s not too good of an individual especially at the defensive line position," Sheppard explained. "They have that edge, but also they’re a true genuine human being and Tyleik checked every box when you start going down that list of things that you’re looking for. I told him a week ago, we had him in on a visit. I said, ‘You’re my guy. But I don’t know, I can’t promise you it’s gonna happen.’ That’s what we were just talking about. How everything happened, he was meant to be a Lion, I believe that.”
Williams spoke highly of his first interactions with the defensive coordinator, indicating his desire to work under Sheppard during his introductory press conference.
“Yeah, Coach Shep, he’s – just met him and I already love him," Williams said. "He’s a high-energy guy, he sells to me how much he loves my game and how I play and how I can help the team, and you need a guy like that in your corner, I think. I’m ready to get the playbook and all that and just learn under him and how he coaches and how he runs his defense. I think I can help in a major way. He’s a great guy though, I’m glad I met him.”