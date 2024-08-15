Lions Know Jack Campbell Can Be 'That Guy'
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell is ready to build off of the lessons learned his rookie season.
The former first-round pick has been given additional responsibilities in coverage and in rushing the quarterback.
With a defense that has added talent along the defensive line and secondary, the linebackers unit has the benefit of returning key players for another season, including Alex Anzalone and Derrick Barnes.
In a recent radio appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell shared what improvements he has made since his rookie season.
For the former first-round pick, getting on and off blocks, enhancing his understanding and recognition of route coverages, rushing the quarterback and playing man-to-man coverage on tight ends and running backs have been a point of emphasis.
"I just feel like this this offseason, I've just worked a lot just on when I take on blocks, like getting on and off the block instead of trying to press out, play two-gaps. I came from (Iowa), our identity was go hit someone. You play two gaps. Here and in the NFL too, if you try to do that, offensive linemen are so good. They're just going to hold you," said Campbell. "Getting on and off blocks is something I've been trying to improve on.
"Also, just seeing route concepts as they happen in zone coverage. I feel like I've been trying to progress in that, also rushing the passer, one-on one with backs, I've been trying to get better at that," Campbell explained further. "Man-to-man coverage on tight ends and running backs. I feel like that's an area that I needed to improve on. It's slowly but surely, there's no big step to success in any of those areas. I'm just going to keep working towards what I need to do to be a good all-around player."
Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has seen the growth made from Campbell's rookie season, giving him confidence to add more responsibilities to his plate.
"I thought he had a really good season to be honest with you," said Glenn. "But just the taking over the huddle and starting to take that jump to be that guy."
Detroit's coaching staff is giving the second-year linebacker even more responsibilities, knowing he can learn from mistakes and adapt to his role in the defensive scheme.
Matchup against Detroit's offense
For any member of the Lions' defense, matchup up daily against Detroit's offense has provided opportunities for growth, as Ben Johnson's offense is intricate and chalk full of skill players.
"You get to go up against the best, which is something that as a defense we appreciate," said Campbell. "Just not only like in the pass game, but also the run game. You got probably a top offensive line in the NFL. Not probably. They are the top offensive line in the NFL. And then you got two of the best backs in the NFL, in my opinion. I feel like those guys are just unbelievable. When you go to the pass, going up against Sam (LaPorta), I mean he's a receiver pretty much. He can block, but he's a receiver, and he and he's a damn good one. He's an awesome guy. So, it's been good to go against him. And then obviously Jared Goff has been in the league for a long time and has seen a lot of football. So getting to go against him has been awesome too.