Observations: Lions' Stars Shine
The Detroit Lions made some alterations to their practice plan Wednesday as a result of a recent spike in injuries.
Originally, coach Dan Campbell planned for the team to have a scrimmage Wednesday. However, with several key players down with injuries, the Lions instead worked without pads and conducted practice at a pace similar to a walkthrough, but with competitive team periods.
There was still some 9-on-7 and situational work between the first team units on both sides of the ball, but it was tempered back as the team works to get healthy.
"Ordinarily, I would say yeah. This would be a true scrimmage day for us, that was the whole plan," Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket Wednesday. "But we've got the injury bug a little bit on the back-end of the roster, or kind of with our two's and three's. A lot of these guys, certainly, they're gonna have to play 70 plays in this game. Well, you want to get a true scrimmage environment? They've got to be a part of it. So we're gonna have to back down."
Here are observations from the Lions' practice Wednesday.
Five-minute drill
The Lions first- and second-team offenses went back and forth in a team segment. Hendon Hooker led the second-team to a touchdown, demonstrating good timing on the scoring pass to Kaden Davis.
Goff went on a long drive with the first-team offense, which was trailing by seven. He hit Amon-Ra St. Brown on multiple occasions, but had one pass broken up by Kindle Vildor. Facing a fourth-and-1 as a result of the PBU, Craig Reynolds jammed ahead to move the chains.
With less than a minute left, Goff connected with St. Brown on a perfectly placed pass for the touchdown. Rather than play for the tie, the Lions elected to go for two and the win. Jameson Williams came through with a highlight-reel grab to secure the win.
Offense rallies in situational drill
To end practice, Goff led the first-team offense onto the field trailing by nine points. With the score set at 23-14, the Lions began at their own 30 with 2:42 remaining. Goff hit Brock Wright on first down, but consecutive incompletions led to a fourth down.
Goff threw a strike to Kalif Raymond to move the chains, then went back to Raymond and then Jameson Williams to keep the ball moving. He hit Montgomery for eight yards, but consecutive incompletions once again led to a fourth down. This time, the Lions moved the chains thanks to defensive pass interference.
With the offense getting the ball back after a presumed successful onside kick, the offense got the ball back at the 45-yard line with :45 remaining. Goff hit St. Brown and Reynolds for long gains to set up Jake Bates' eventual game-winning kick from 31 yards out.
Stars shine
Though Wednesday's practice was dialed back in nature, the Lions' stars had big days. St. Brown thrived in the situational drills, as he and Goff's chemistry was completely on point.
The execution was crisp, as the veteran quarterback threw with great anticipation to his top target throughout the practice. Both players appear to be ready for the upcoming regular season. St. Brown appears in prime shape, looking even better than years past.
For Goff, timing and ball placement were two skills on display throughout practice. He fit multiple lasers inside of tight windows, as well as lofting the ball over the secondary such as his touchdown to St. Brown.
Williams also continued to flash his talents, including his stellar grab to win a drill. Throughout camp, he has been able to demonstrate that he is more than just a speedy threat down the field. He is developing into a threat at multiple levels, with his red zone success Wednesday being an encouraging sign.
Campbell picks off Goff
Though Goff was mostly sharp throughout practice, he did slip up with an interception thrown to linebacker Jack Campbell.
The Iowa product demonstrated the coverage ability that was one of his calling cards coming out of college. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn praised the linebacker's improvements from his first season, along with his increased leadership ability.
“Listen, I’m putting a lot on Jack this year just because I know that he can handle it," Glenn said. "I told him once he came back, ‘That rookie tag is off you bro. It’s time to go.’ I’m not saying that because he had a bad season last year at all, I thought he had a really good season to be honest with you. But just the taking over the huddle and starting to take that jump to be that guy.
"Listen, we know Alex is the leader of this defense, but Jack has those leadership skills to be that guy at some point. And I will tell you, his ability to drop in coverage has improved tremendously. Those are things we’re gonna ask more of him. His ability to match guys has improved tremendously and that’s gonna help us be a better defense. Every day, he’s chopping wood and getting better and better at those skills.”
Quick hits
1.) Several notable figures in the Detroit sports realm were in attendance for Wednesday's practice, including Pistons' president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon, Red Wings' coach Derek LaLonde and former Lions players Calvin Johnson and Glover Quin. Members of the Tigers were also in attendance.
2.) In addition to his interception to Campbell, Goff also tossed one to Amik Robertson in the red zone. Robertson's pick was part of an increased effort by the defense in the red zone, a segment that also saw Aidan Hutchinson record a sack.
3.) Wednesday was the last practice fans could attend at training camp.
4.) Linebacker Alex Anzalone was observed trying to get the defense fired up after plays made by his group. The crowd in attendance had grown relatively silent, even though the defense was making plays. “It’s okay to cheer for more than one player,” the veteran said.