Lions LB Out, RB Doubtful, Two Key Players Questionable Against Bears
The Detroit Lions have released their official Week 2 Friday injury designation report.
After missing three straight practices, veteran offensive tackle Taylor Decker was listed as questionable.
Ahead of another divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears, the team could turn to second-year offensive lineman Giovanni Manu.
The former fourth-round draft pick expressed to reporters this week readiness for the opportunity to plan, should his number be called at Ford Field.
Linebacker Trevor Nowaske will not play and running back Sione Vaki was listed as questionable.
Kerby Joseph popped up on the injury report with a knee injury and is also listed as questionable.
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp shared what he likes about the second-year running back on the special teams unit this week.
"Vaki, I mean he’s just a tremendous talent. He’s super quick, he’s explosive, he’s powerful, he’s really like a lot of those safety, running back body types," Fipp explained. "That’s what you want. You want a guy who’s 200-plus pounds, who’s very strong, very quick, very physical, athletic so he can change direction.
"So, he ends up being a very positive player both in coverage and return game. They have a versatile skillset, so that’s him. Obviously him returning the ball, he’s got the running back background. And for him, he’s unique because he’s also got that defensive background," Fipp added. "It helps him in coverage. He played great for us a year ago, so yeah we’re obviously excited to get him back as soon as we can.”
Growing pressure
Dan Campbell addressed if there was already growing pressure to start the season strong due to the expectation the division race is going to be quite tough.
“I don’t see that as pressure. Anything to where we’re forced to compete is a good thing. And I love that, man. And we already knew what we were coming into this year with this division. It’s a tough division, man," said Campbell. "There’s good players, there’s good coaches, competitive. But no, I mean, it’s early in the season. I mentioned this before. At some point, every team’s going to hit adversity. Whether it’s early, it’s in the middle of the season or it’s late.
"It’s just about playing your best football by the end of the year. And so, we can’t worry about the Packers. We can’t worry about Minnesota. We worry about ourselves first, and then Chicago because they’re the next opponent.”
Detroit Lions Week 2 Friday injury report
LB Trevor Nowaske — OUT (Elbow)
RB Sione Vaki — Doubtful (Hamstring)
OT Taylor Decker — Questionable (Shoulder)
S Kerby Joseph — Questionable (Knee)