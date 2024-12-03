Lions Lead NFL in Pro Bowl voting
The Detroit Lions lead the NFC with an 11-1 record through 13 weeks, and now also lead the entire NFL in total Pro Bowl votes. The announcement was made on Monday for Dan Campbell's team, which is off to a franchise-best start and is tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the league's very best record.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs leads all Lions vote-getters with 35,637 votes.
Gibbs, a Pro Bowler in 2023, is off to an impressive start to his sophomore campaign in Detroit. He's accumulated 973 yards on 163 carries, good for an average of 6.0 yards per carry. The Alabama product has also rushed for 10 touchdowns (matching his total from last year), and has added another 282 yards as a pass-catcher. In total, he's amassed 11 touchdowns and 1,255 all-purpose yards.
Gibbs is easily one of the most explosive backs in the game today, and now is receiving his due recognition for it.
The second-year pro is also fifth in total Pro Bowl voting, trailing only Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Additionally, the Lions lead the NFC in voting at all three offensive line positions. Penei Sewell is the conference's (and NFL's) leading vote-getter at tackle, along with Frank Ragnow at center and Kevin Zeitler at guard.
Rookie Sione Vaki is the only other Lions player who leads the NFC in votes at his respective position (special teams).
Rather impressively, Detroit also possesses at least one player in the top 10 in total votes (among NFC and AFC players) at 16 of the 20 possible positions.
Along with Gibbs, the trio of aforementioned Lions offensive linemen and Vaki, Kerby Joseph (No. 2 at free safety), Graham Glasgow (No. 3 at guard), Jake Bates (No. 5 at kicker), Hogan Hatten (No. 2 at long snapper), Jack Fox (No. 5 at punter), Brian Branch (No. 3 at strong safety), Taylor Decker (No. 5 at tackle) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (No. 3 at receiver) each also rank in the top five in voting at their respective positions.
Meanwhile, Carlton Davis (cornerback), Alim McNeill (defensive tackle), Jack Campbell (inside linebacker), Jared Goff (quarterback), David Montgomery (running back) and Sam LaPorta (tight end) each also received top-10 votes at their positions.
Fans can continue to vote for their favorite players until Monday, Dec. 23 at ProBowl.com/vote or via the NFL's team websites. Player and coach voting will also be utilized to determine the 88 players named to the 2025 Pro Bowl, which will be held in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 2.