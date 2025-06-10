Lions Listed as Potential Landing Spot for CB Jaire Alexander
The Detroit Lions invested in the cornerback position this offseason, signing D.J. Reed to a three-year deal to bolster the room.
Additionally, the Lions have two young players coming back at the spot in Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw. While the position may not be their most pressing need, there is still some buzz that they could have interest in newly released cornerback Jaire Alexander.
The Packers and Alexander parted ways on Monday, with the two-time All-Pro now hitting free agency a month before training camp begins. For the Lions, one NFL writer made the case that the team could use a chunk of their available cap to bring in one of the top available players on the market.
As NFL writer James Dator explained, "Do the Lions explicitly need a cornerback? Not really, but when you’re a contender with the amount of cap space the Lions have they should be in on everyone. Detroit are in a really nice position where they could sign Alexander to a high-incentive deal that would give them a ludicrous DB room with Terrion Arnold, D.J. Reed, and Jaire Alexander — plus is would be a serious middle finger to the Packers by inking one of their best defensive players."
At this current juncture, the Lions are among the team with the most available cap space in 2025 at around $40 million. They have the finances to make a big move, and with Alexander's biggest downside being his durability, the Lions could take a chance to see what they get out of him.
"Even if you assume Alexander might only give you 7-to-10 games this season it’s worth throwing a dart and seeing if it sticks," Dator wrote.
Among the other teams that Dator listed as potential contenders to acquire Alexander are the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders.