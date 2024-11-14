Lions' Midseason Grades: Defense
The Detroit Lions' defense has a new look and feel in the 2024 season.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has shown the ability to be able to connect with key players, and now appears to have the group humming right along. The Lions' defense has still been prone to giving up the key play on occassion, but there will always be time for a dump-off depending on the scenario.
Here are the grades for each position group based on their performance through the first half of the season.
Defensive line: B
The defensive line appeared to have one of the best players in the game for the first six weeks of the season. Then a big wrench was thrown in the Lions' plans when Aidan Hutchinson went down for the year with a severe leg injury.
Hutchinson was dominant this year, leading the league in sacks and pressures while being on pace for the single-season sacks record. However, he's confined to the sideline moving forward.
Free-agent addition Marcus Davenport was also lost with a season-ending injury, as he suffered a triceps injury. Defensive tackle Alim McNeill has been the best player on the defensive line, continuing exactly where he left off a season ago.
The addition of DJ Reader at nose tackle has been a good one. Reader's value, both on and off the field, is welcomed and beneficial for the team ahead of Sunday's game against Jacksonville.
Now, the Lions have a new face entering the fold in Za'Darius Smith. A proven EDGE rusher who has suited up for four teams, Smith has the opportunity to make a significant impact.
Linebackers: C+
The Lions' linebacking corps is one of the deepest position groups on the entire roster, and yet they still have some work left to do. Alex Anzalone has had an up-and-down year in coverage, while remaining one of the team's better defenders against the run.
Jack Campbell, meanwhile, has really begun to make recent strides after a slower start than expected to his second NFL season. The Iowa product has made plays in coverage, and has stuffed the run.
With Derrick Barnes out due to suffering a low-cut block that injured his knee. Malcolm Rodriguez has been a primary beneficiary. Another role player that has played more than initially expected is Trevor Nowaske.
Look for this unit to grade out much better by the end of the season.
Secondary: B-
The Lions have done plenty of good things with their secondary, particularly at the safety position with Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. Both players have been huge factors in the passing game, limiting the ability of opposing offenses to target the deep middle part of the field.
Joseph has already recorded six interceptions -- a career-best number for interceptions in a season -- as well as his first career pick-six. The end result could be Pro Bowl honors along with Branch, who has four interceptions of his own and has proven to be one of the best playmakers at his position.
The reason that the Lions' secondary does not grade out higher is because of the up-and-down play of their cornerbacks. There have been flashes with rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold, but he still has had far too many issues with penalties through his first nine NFL games.
Carlton Davis has also been a bit of a revelation for a defense that lacked physicality. The addition of the former Buccaneers corner has worked wonders. He had two huge interceptions against the Texans in Week 10, and embodies what Aaron Glenn is looking for in a cornerback.
Amik Robertson has owned the nickel position, with Ennis Rakestraw and Kindle Vildor getting the snaps when the Lions lose someone to a brief injury.