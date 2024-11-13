Notebook: St. Brown Addresses Houston's Accident, Latest Glenn Buzz
The Detroit Lions had a viral moment in their win over the Houston Texans.
Defensive end James Houston was observed with a stain on his pants during the game, indicating that he may have had an accident on the field. During the latest episode of the St. Brown brothers podcast, co-hosted by Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous, the brothers shared a laugh about the moment.
The Lions wideout explained that he was unaware of it during the game, but had running back David Montgomery come to his locker after the win and explain that Houston was going viral.
"I asked James, he said, 'What you mean? I (expletive) on them," St. Brown said, laughing hysterically. "I'm like, 'Bro, this is (expleitve) crazy. James, I love you. I just hate it happened to you, I hate it for you."
Latest Aaron Glenn coaching buzz
The Detroit Lions have two coordinators expected to generate significant buzz in head coach searches this offseason.
Both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn have taken interviews for vacancies in previous years. With both of their schemes working wonders for a Lions team that is at the top of the NFC standings currently, there will likely be a long list of teams interested in hiring them for their available head coach jobs.
Johnson was a consensus top target on the market last year and is expected to be just that this year, but Glenn could be right on par with his counterpart in this area.
NFL insider Jeremy Fowler explained that Glenn has been a hot topic of conversation in NFL circles. He has ties to one of the NFL's current openings from his time coaching with the New Orleans Saints, and could be popular with openings that are created later in the season.
"Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is generating more NFL buzz than in the past," Fowler wrote. "His name comes up more often in league circles than I remember, and that's not just in relation to the Saints job, to which he has ties as a former assistant coach there. He has always had leadership traits, and now he has the proof of concept with Detroit's surging defense."
Fowler also had some insight on Sam LaPorta's injury situation, reporting that the talented tight end is dealing with a strain and hoping to not miss time. Coach Dan Campbell classified him as day-to-day.
Drake London grew up Lions fan
The St. Brown brothers also conducted an interview with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London, who was a teammate of Amon-Ra's for two seasons at USC. When asked who his favorite NFL team was growing up, London shocked the brothers by admitting he was a Lions fan.
His fandom for Detroit came as a surprise given that he grew up in California, but the Falcons' wideout explained that it was born out of his father's appreciation for Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.
London developed his individual fandom watching Calvin Johnson, and at one point said he had his room painted in Lions decorum.
“Okay, so listen. My pops, he loved Barry Sanders. I’m talking about, he’s number one in his book," London said. "So then, when I’m growing up, I’m watching games with him. He just stuck with them, and Megatron so happened to be playing during my generation, when I’m growing up. It was just an easy correlation, to rock with them. It was tough years, but, you feel me?”
St. Brown smiled at the revelation and stated that the team's passionate fan base would carry an appreciation for the talented wide receiver after he explained his passion for their team growing up.
“Oh my God, this (expletive) is getting even better. We love you Drake," St. Brown said. "Detroit loves you now, they’re gonna love you forever. No matter what happens, Detroit will love Drake. I promise you.”
Isaiah Thomas returns
After being waived earlier in the week, defensive end Isaiah Thomas has returned to the Lions' organization on the team's practice squad.
Thomas, who was originally acquired from the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad, appeared in two games as a member of the active roster.