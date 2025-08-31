Lions Rookie OL Shares It's 'Back to Work'
Detroit Lions rookie offensive lineman Miles Frazier is currently on the team's Physically Unable to Perform List.
The fifth-round draft pick must miss the team's first four regular season games to start the 2025 season.
If all goes according to plan, the earliest he could return is Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.
On Sunday morning, the 23-year-old shared on social media he was at the team's Allen Park Performance Center. After missing training camp, the young lineman is ready to get 'back to work' before the team's Week 1 contest against the Green Bay Packers.
Detroit selected two offensive linemen in this year's draft, with the hopes of revamping a unit that saw center Frank Ragnow retire.
Frazier is a friend of current Lions defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, who also recently returned to practice.
"I know a lot about the Lions because my former defensive tackle at LSU Mehki Wingo would talk about that O-line, specifically how dominant they are in practice and in the games and how they are one of the best in the league," Frazier expressed after being drafted. "I just want to be a part of something greater and I'm ready to compete, honestly."
Tate Ratledge still has a future at center
Tate Ratledge is expected to start the season at right guard, but it appears there is still a strong chance he is the center of the future.
General manager Brad Holmes was asked about Ratledge's early role at right guard and what his future could hold.
“Yeah, we do. Again, I say that with I don’t know what the future’s going to bring. But yeah, I just think, we felt good about trying him here. And look, I think he could’ve handled it if we just could’ve left him there (at center)," siad Holmes. "But when you start looking at the whole combination of him and Graham (Glasgow) and everything, I think that that was the best thing for not only the players being put in the best positions, but also for the team.
"Because we didn’t have any kind of questions, we knew what he was at right guard. Like, we already know that, so we were very confident about that," Holmes added. "But we felt confident about the center stuff, and he’s shown that he’s going to be able to do it. So, it’s an argument that the ceiling is even higher there at that position at center. So, we’ll see what the future holds, but we feel confident going into it.”