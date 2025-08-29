8 Takeaways From Brad Holmes' 2025 Season Preview Media Session
The NFL season is rapidly approaching, and the last major hurdle before the year begins has been passed.
On Tuesday, teams trimmed their roster down to a total of 53 players. In the Detroit Lions’ case, the roster was trimmed down to 50 players.
On Thursday, Brad Holmes and assistant general manager Ray Agnew addressed the media to discuss the decisions made, along with other recent personnel moves made in Motown.
Here are eight takeaways from Holmes’ media availability.
Handful of players making leaps
When Holmes was asked about players developing and making the leap, the general manager did not hesitate to bring up 2024 first round selection Terrion Arnold. The Alabama product has been getting love lately, as D.J. Reed discussed mentoring the young corner last week.
Other players that Holmes mentioned included fellow 2024 draftees Ennis Rakestraw (before his injury) and Christian Mahogany. Mahogany is a player entering the season with high expectations to jump into a starting role, and the early reviews appear to be good, per Holmes. Jameson Williams and Jack Campbell were other players mentioned by the GM, as well.
Developmental Project Strategy
While Holmes did not concede that there would be less “project” players taken in the future, he did admit the challenge that the Lions’ organization faces. Holmes stated that each player is a case-by-case basis, and there is a lot less space in the organization for a project player to occupy a roster spot.
The Holmes draft strategy will be more selective in the future, with a potential reach for a project player occurring in “the right situation.”
Lessons learned from Hendon Hooker and Brodric Martin
In 2023, the Lions struck out on both their third-round selections, Martin and Hooker, with both being let go during roster cuts. Holmes does not plan to change his draft strategy much with this recent let down, as he admitted there is risk with every selection.
That said, he admitted to identifying some areas to improve on, and Holmes & Co. are looking to grow and get better from this situation. Holmes even admitted to looking back at the selection of Hooker and Martin multiple times. Even looking towards this season, the GM stated he would have selected Hooker again.
Open roster spot is not reserved
Holmes was questioned if the squad’s final roster spot was set aside for any one particular player, such as Zadarius Smith or any defensive end, and the quick response was no. Holmes said that there is not a player in the mind to fill the 53rd (and final) spot on the Lions roster.
The strategy for that spot is the best fit for the roster. When directly asked about Zadarius Smith, Holmes stated that he has not had recent talks with Smith.
50-man roster strategy
The front office strategy for cutting down the roster was all about the desire for flexibility. Holmes wanted the ability to scour the waiver wire and assess trades, and there was not a desire to award the “first three out” the final roster spots.
Holmes liked having 52 men on the roster after cuts in 2024, and this year he was able to trim down the roster a bit more. With the plan to look at the waiver wire, it ensured that the Lions would not have to subject a player to the wire directly after they made the team.
Holmes was adamant that only 50 guys had made the Lions this year. He did agree that a practice squad player could make the roster depending on how the roster shakeup and potential trades unfold.
Ahmed Hassanein’s waive/injured settlement explained
Ahmed Hassanein was waived with an injury settlement at the deadline, in a surprise move. For the front office, they elected that was the best course of action to get the sixth rounder from Boise State on the field as quickly as possible.
Hassanein passed through waivers successfully, and now is subject to a waiting game if his plan is to re-sign with the Lions. The current rules have it where Hassanein cannot sign with Detroit for three weeks. There is a strong belief that he will rehab his injury and be ready to play then.
Holmes summed it up saying that, bottom line, the EDGE is a Detroit Lion.
Two waiver additions
Assistant general manager Ray Agnew discussed the Lions’ two players claimed off of waivers, Tyrus Wheat and Tyler Lacy, both defensive lineman. Agnew, a former first-round selection as a defensive tackle, discussed what each is expected to bring to the Motor City this year.
Lacy was praised for his power to push the pocket, something the Lions were in need of after Levi Onwuzurike was ruled out for the season before his year truly began, and Alim McNeill continuing to rehab an injury.
Wheat was praised for his efforts against the pass and run at the EDGE position. Both were called culture fits and are expected to provide crucial depth.
Aidan Hutchinson in contract extension talks
One of the storylines that has been growing louder during training camp is the discussion on a contract extension for Aidan Hutchinson.
On Thursday, the general manager confirmed that discussions are going on with the former No. 2 overall selection, with the dialogue being started. He also stressed that it is important to the team.