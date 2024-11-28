Lions Most Concerned About Malcolm Rodriguez Knee Injury
The Detroit Lions had a number of defensive players exit the game at points in their Thanksgiving triumph over the Chicago Bears.
In the 23-20 win, several players suffered injuries and were evaluated in the blue tent at one point or another. Among them were Josh Paschal (Knee), Levi Onwuzurike (Hamstring) and Malcolm Rodriguez (Knee). All three did not return after their respective injuries.
Of the group of banged up players, coach Dan Campbell explained that Rodriguez was the player he was most concerned about.
“I feel like it’ll be okay. It could be a little bit. It may, they could be down for a little bit," Campbell said, when discussing the injuries to Onwuzurike and Paschal. "I’ll be honest with you, I think Rodrigo’s the one that could be the worst. I don’t know how significant it’ll be just yet, but he’s the one I fear, a little bit, could be down.”
MORE: Lions Survive Bears Surge, Win 23-20 Thanksgiving Game
If Rodriguez misses time with a serious injury, it would be the fourth player at that position to suffer a significant ailment. Detroit has utilized a number of linebackers, including the likes of Trevor Nowaske, Ben Niemann and Ezekiel Turner to fill the void.
Emmanuel Moseley surprisingly popped up on the Inactive List prior to the game. Detroit's fourth-year head coach indicated the veteran defensive back had something pop up pre-game.
Terrion Arnold did not start the game due to a decision to things "slow" with his return from a groin injury.
Detroit has overcome a number of injuries, and Campbell isn't changing the expectation for players that are expected to fill in for their injured counterparts.
“Let me ask you this, does it really matter? Like, who cares? That’s what I go back to, it doesn’t matter. Either it is or it isn’t, we get a guy back or we don’t get a guy back," Campbell said. "And worrying about it and moaning about it and (expletive) about it, it’s like calls right? It’s like calls. It’s like (the pass interference call on cornerback Kindle) Vildor, I could sit there and throw a fit about it, it doesn’t matter. It’s called, it’s done. I know this, whoever we have available, we’re gonna get them ready to play and we expect them to hold the line, period. You’ve got to do your job and everybody around you is looking for you to do your job.”
On a positive note, Campbell explained that tight end Sam LaPorta was as healthy as he's been dating back to a Week 10 shoulder injury. LaPorta scored two touchdowns in Thursday's win.