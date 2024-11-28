Lions Survive Bears Surge, Win 23-20 Thanksgiving Game
The Detroit Lions have given their supporters a significant amount to be grateful for the past 24 months.
After starting the 2024 season with a 10-1 record, the Lions were universally considered the No. 1 team in the NFL.
Seeking to end a seven-game losing streak on Thanksgiving, Dan Campbell's team took the field to square off against a 4-7 Chicago Bears team that was trying to end a five-game losing streak.
In front of a nationally-televised audience, Detroit showcased talented units on offense, defense and special teams.
After 60 minutes of action at Ford Field, the Lions were able to hold off a second-half surge from the Bears to win 23-20. Next up is a game next Thursday evening against the Green Bay Packers.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' eleventh victory of the season.
Fun on Thanksgiving
Detroit won the opening coin toss, and elected to receive the football.
Part of the appeal of the 2024 Lions has been their willingness to deploy a variety of different trick plays.
On their opening possession, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson decided to finally dial up a trick play for right tackle Penei Sewell to toss the football.
Unfortunately, Chicago's secondary had Detroit's receivers covered, resulting in the talented right tackle losing a yard after scrambling near the line of scrimmage.
Detroit used nearly eight minutes of the first quarter on its 15-play, 58-yard drive. Jake Bates, who came into the game not having missed a kick, gave Detroit an early 3-0 lead with a 30-yard field goal, after the opening drive stalled in the red zone.
Jahmyr Gibbs sparks Lions' offense
The tandem of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs has emerged as one of the best duos in the entire league.
Prior to the game, the talented running backs were photographed embracing their "Sonic and Knuckles" nicknames, donning jackets that highlighted their popular new monikers.
After Detroit's defense stopped the Bears on their first possession, Detroit utilized Gibbs' growing confidence as a runner to move the football.
On Detroit's second offensive possession, the former first-round draft pick had rushes of 18, 13 and 11 yards.
Tight end Sam LaPorta capped off the Lions' 10-play, 90-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown reception, his fourth receiving touchdown of the season.
Gibbs was rolling on all cylinders for much of the first half, including opening the Lions' third scoring drive with a 28-yard run. He was able to amass 83 yards on seven carries, but lost a fumble inside Chicago's 10-yard line late in the first half.
Defense silences Bears' offense in first half
It was tough sledding for the Bears offense for much of the first half. On each of their first four drives, they were unable to move the chains once. On their penultimate drive of the second half, trailing 16-0, the Bears tried to go for it and were unsuccessful.
Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, was under plenty of duress throughout the first half. He finished the first half five-of-15 for 34 yards. The Bears became quite one-dimensional, as they ran the ball just four total times in the first two quarters.
Chicago was 0-for-5 on third downs, and had just two first downs total against Detroit's 18. The Lions outgained the Bears, 279-53, and ran 47 plays against Chicago's 19.
In the first half, Detroit's defense lost both Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal to injury.
In the second half, rookie Mekhi Wingo breifly left the game with a knee injury, but was able to return. Similarly, DJ Reader left the game briefly but was also able to return.
Lions' defense goes a total of 12 quarters prior to giving up a touchdown
Despite Aidan Hutchinson, the team's best defensive player, having missed a significant period of time now, Detroit's defense has continued to find a way to become even more stout.
After the halftime break, Chicago marched down the field on a nine-play, 74-yard drive that was capped off by a 31-yard touchdown toss by Williams to veteran wideout Keenan Allen.
The scoring drive by Chicago trimmed Detroit's lead to 16-7, and was the first touchdown given up by Detroit's defense in 12 quarters of action.
Allen found himself in the end zone again at the start of the fourth quarter to trim Detroit's lead to 23-13. Williams was unable to connect with tight end Cole Kmet on the two-point conversion try.
Sam LaPorta finds the end zone twice
Detroit's offense has been relying heavily on the run game near the red zone this season.
Over the past couple of weeks, some supporters, most notably fantasy football owners, have wondered about the production of one of the top tight ends in the league.
Sam Laporta, who returned to action last week after missing the game against the Jaguars, was on the receiving end of two touchdowns against the Bears.
As a result of his 15th-career touchdown reception and second of the contest, the former second-round pick became the eighth tight end in NFL history to record three multi-touchdown games in their first two seasons in the league.
Undisciplined play negatively impacts Lions
Both teams had some struggles with discipline down the stretch. As the Bears were threatening with a comeback, the Lions had an opportunity to extend their lead to at least 13 early in the fourth.
However, Jameson Williams drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for flipping the ball at Tyrique Stevenson.
That backed up Detroit, who would have to recover lost ground and was unable to get the first down. As a result, Jake Bates missed his first field goal attempt of the season and the Bears would drive right down and score to make it 23-20.
Late in the fourth quarter, Kmet was called for offensive pass interference on a crossing route pick for the second time. Chicago's drive was extended when cornerback Kindle Vildor was called for pass interference on fourth down.
Inexcusably, the Bears did not take their final timeout driving to potentially tie the game or take the lead, resulting in Detroit ending their losing streak on Thanksgiving.