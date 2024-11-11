Studs and Duds: Bates' Booming Kicks Seal Comeback Win
The Detroit Lions found a way to win in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.
Despite turning the ball over five times and trailing by 16 points at halftime, Detroit buckled down to secure a thrilling comeback victory, 26-23, thanks to Jake Bates' field goal at the buzzer.
Detroit's offense scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, while the defense shut Houston's potent offense out in the second half.
Here are the studs and duds from the Lions' comeback victory on Sunday.
STUD: CB Carlton Davis
With the Lions trailing, 23-7, at halftime, a spark was needed. Carlton Davis provided that by intercepting C.J. Stroud's first pass of the second half on an incredible diving play. The momentum appeared to be thwarted when Jared Goff threw an interception on the ensuing drive.
However, Davis wasn't done. After the Lions scored to cut the lead to 23-13, Davis recorded his second interception of the game in the end zone to halt a Texans drive. His two takeaways were a driving force in the team shutting out Houston's offense in the second half.
DUD: QB Jared Goff
Sunday's game will be one to forget for Detroit's veteran passer. After he dominated over the last several weeks, Goff crashed back down to Earth with a five-interception performance.
A big reason for the Lions' success as of late has been the veteran passer's ability to take care of the ball. However, he threw three interceptions in the first half and two more in the third quarter, in what was one of his worst performances in recent memory.
Ultimately, Goff made enough throws to move the ball in the second half, and did have touchdown tosses to Sam LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, his 15-of-30 performance through the air was a forgettable one, as he did not have his trademark accuracy.
STUD: K Jake Bates
Bates made two massive kicks, including the game-winner from 52 yards as time expired. It was Bates' second clincher of the season, with the first coming against Minnesota on the road.
A Texas native, he also hit a career-long 58-yard field goal to tie the game. Both kicks barely snuck inside the uprights. He is now a perfect 14-for-14 on the season.
DUD: CB Terrion Arnold
Arnold struggled against the Texans' receiving corps, namely Tank Dell and John Metchie. Metchie beat him for a touchdown late in the first half, as he was beaten to the inside in the end zone. Metchie had a game-high 74 yards on five catches.
The rookie was also whistled for pass interference in the first half, and conceded a third-down conversion in the fourth quarter when Tank Dell beat him to the outside.
STUD: S Brian Branch
After being ejected last week, Branch played with a vengeance. He recorded a team-high 10 tackles, including a tackle for loss on Houston's first possession in which he set a firm edge and took down Joe Mixon.
Branch had multiple key pass breakups, including one to force a punt that would lead to Detroit's game-tying field goal. His trademark instincts and physicality were on full display, and he even mixed in a quarterback hit.
STUD: TE Sam LaPorta
While LaPorta had a quiet first half of the season, he made his presence felt in Sunday's game. He caught the team's first touchdown of the game, which came as the result of a well-designed, play-action pass on which Goff rolled out to his right.
LaPorta made another big play in the third quarter, hauling in a 37-yard pass from Goff that was followed by David Montgomery's 3-yard touchdown run. He suffered a shoulder injury in the third quarter, though, and did not return.
STUD: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
While the Lions' passing game struggled to get going throughout most of the first half, St. Brown, later in the game, served reminders as to why he was an All-Pro last season. He hauled in a total of six passes for 60 yards, including a game-clinching first down on the final drive.
St. Brown also hauled in a touchdown for the seventh straight game, which made the score 23-20 early in the fourth quarter.