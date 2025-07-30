New 2025 'Inside the Den' Set to Premiere
Get your popcorn ready, Lions fans. At long last, the organization is set to release the 2025 NFL Draft night edition of its popular YouTube show Inside the Den, marking the second episode of the year for the behind-the-scenes series. This comes after months of anticipation fueled by a teaser video that built excitement among fans.
In the aforementioned teaser – posted to the team’s official YouTube page – Lions general manager Brad Holmes humorously read mean tweets from fans upset about the absence of a draft-focused episode following the 2024 NFL Draft, which took place in Detroit. That omission disappointed many loyal viewers who have come to expect insider access via Inside the Den.
This soon-to-be-released draft-centric episode will feature an inside look at the Lions’ war room and front-office strategy during this past April’s draft. Holmes & Co. made seven total picks during the Green Bay-hosted draft, notably selecting defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and offensive lineman Tate Ratledge in the first and second rounds, respectively.
This edition of the popular behind-the-scenes show follows the debut episode for the season, which chronicled the Lions assembling their coaching staff this offseason.
Originally launched during training camp in 2017, Inside the Den has grown into one of the NFL’s most-watched team-produced docuseries, offering fans an in-depth look at several key moments within the organization – from free-agency decisions to draft-day drama and beyond.
With the 2025 season fast approaching and expectations having approached Super Bowl-or-bust territory, this new episode is bound to be a must-watch for Lions fans.