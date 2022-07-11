AllLions: Why D'Andre Swift Could Make First Pro Bowl in 2022

Entering his third NFL season, running back D'Andre Swift will have some elevated expectations from the coaching staff.

Running backs coach Duce Staley has already discussed with the talented running back and the others in the room that it is important to fight through ailments in order to be able to practice and contribute weekly.

According to the team website, Swift could be in line for his best season as a pro.

Columnist Mike Ohara listed Swift as a player who could earn his first Pro Bowl nod this upcoming season.

"Going into his third season, Swift is a highly skilled player who has not played up to that level on a consistent basis. The talent is there, both as a runner and receiver, and Swift has shown it in flashes."

Ohara continued, "Swift can do it. He has 17 TDs in two seasons, with a long run of 57 yards and a long reception of 63 yards in 2021."

