Aidan Hutchinson Has Already Earned Respect of Teammates
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson does not need to be told of his rookie responsibilities.
As a teammate, young players are often tasked with carrying bags, purchasing meals and stocking the room with snacks and items teammates need to withstand hours and hours of meetings at the practice facility.
For the No. 2 overall pick, he has already started endearing himself to his teammates, and they have taken notice.
Among them is veteran Michael Brockers, who recently told Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network how much initiative Hutchinson has already taken early in his NFL career.
"He is a man that's on a mission," Brockers explained. "He does everything he's supposed to do. You don't even have to tell him. This is him doing a lot of his rookie duties. We didn't even ask him. He just went on and did it. 'What do you guys need for the room' and stuff like that. I'm like, okay, this is a man who thinks ahead of time. You can respect a guy like that. He has a lot of respect in my book."
The veteran defensive lineman also shared that the enthusiasm for playing in Detroit has permeated throughout the entire locker room, which is why other teams would not seeing the Lions on their schedule, since the effort level persisted for an entire four quarters.
"(Other teams) knew we were coming the whole 60 minutes of the game. So that's what I love about being here. You just see it. It's generated that enthusiasm to be in Detroit, to play for Detroit, to be a Lion," Brockers said. "You're seeing it, starting with the younger guys. We have a team full of young guys who are buying into the system, and it's going to be scary to see us in the future."