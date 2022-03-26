Detroit Lions are not opposed to drafting an offensive lineman in the 2022 NFL Draft.

While many Detroit Lions fans and pundits believe the team should target an EDGE rusher with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, it is not out of the question that general manager Brad Holmes could decide to go in a completely different direction.

In a recent PFF mailbag, the Lions selecting an offensive lineman was explored.

NFL writer Doug Kyed explained in his response, "I’ve been saying this for nearly a month now, but I still think there’s a strong possibility that it will be Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. If it’s not, however, then I wouldn’t write off the possibility of the Lions taking an offensive lineman -- whether that’s Ikem Ekwonu or Evan Neal. A league source I spoke to recently raised that possibility."

Last season, Detroit invested in Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick, solidifying the right side of the offensive line.

Could the team look to make the offensive line even more dominant by selecting one of the two elite linemen, who are both projected to be selected in the top 10 this year?

"Yes, the Lions just took Penei Sewell with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and they still have Taylor Decker at left tackle. Nonetheless, Ekwonu and Neal both have the ability to play guard in the interim, and they could slide over to offensive tackle once Decker, who will be 29 years old this season, parts with the team."

Guards Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai held there own last year, but Jackson struggled at times in his sophomore campaign.

Both draft prospects possess the ability to be all-around linemen who are able to play multiple positions along the offensive line.

With the Lions' run game still needing to take one more step forward to become top 10 in the league consistently, drafting an offensive linemen is an interesting proposition.

While upgrading the defense is a priority, adding another lineman could be just what quarterback Jared Goff needs to earn a long-term stay in Motown.