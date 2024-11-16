Lions NFL Draft Watch: Dontay Corleone Would Strengthen Defensive Line
Week 12 of the 2024 college football season continues Saturday, and features an intriguing slate of games.
One of the biggest matchups of the day sees No. 17-ranked Clemson (7-2) taking on ACC rival Pittsburgh (7-2). Tigers linebacker Barrett Carter is one of the various 2025 NFL Draft prospects suiting up for the must-see ACC contest.
Carter is also one of the five collegiate players the Detroit Lions should be keeping close tabs on this weekend.
Let's take a closer look now at Carter and those four other draft prospects taking the field Saturday.
OL Will Campbell, LSU
Campbell, a first-team All-SEC selection in 2023, has the prototypical frame (6-foot-6, 320 pounds) and power to excel at the next level.
Campbell, who has started since his true freshman year, has primarily lined up at left tackle for the Tigers. And since day one, he's been adept as both a pass-protector and paving the way for LSU’s running backs.
He'd be a nice long-term answer for the Lions at left tackle, eventually replacing Taylor Decker.
Detroit should be keeping a close eye on Campbell Saturday, as LSU squares off with SEC foe Florida in “The Swamp.”
DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
The interior defensive lineman – a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2023 - profiles as a solid run-stuffing defender at the next level. He's equipped with quick hands and a strong football IQ, especially when it comes to playing the run, and could be a nice Day 2 target for Detroit general manager Brad Holmes next April.
Corleone does bring with him a major red flag, however, as he suffered a blood clot in his lungs earlier this year and was at first unable to play because of it. Since being cleared to play, Corleone, fittingly nicknamed “The Godfather,” has racked up 25 total tackles, including five for loss, and 3.5 sacks.
The Lions should be keeping tabs on the Bearcats defender Saturday night, when Cincinnati takes on Iowa State.
LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
Carter, a second-team All-ACC selection in 2023, has the skill set to be a three-down linebacker at the next level. He can stop the run, drop into coverage and more than adequately get after the passer as a blitzer.
The Clemson linebacker, standing in at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, has accumulated 43 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss, three sacks and four passes defensed through nine games in 2024.
The Lions would be smart to keep an eye on Carter Saturday, as the Tigers do battle with the Pittsburgh Panthers.
CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
Burke, a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023, offers a combination of solid athleticism, size (6-foot-1, 193 pounds), ball skills and a strong football IQ. He projects as a starting outside corner at the next level, and would fit in nicely with Detroit's defensive backs rotation.
The Buckeyes defender has 30 total tackles, including two for loss, and a pair of interceptions to his name this season (nine games).
If I were Holmes, I'd be deploying a scout or two to watch Burke Saturday, as the Buckeyes square off with Northwestern.
TE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
Ferguson, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2023, is equipped with sturdy hands and just the right amount of strength to secure contested catches and accumulate yards after contact. To me, the 6-foot-5, 255-pounder would be a perfect complement to Lions Pro Bowl tight end Sam LaPorta.
Through eight games in 2024, the Oregon tight end has amassed 28 receptions for 390 yards and a score.
If I were Detroit, I'd be keeping a close eye on Ferguson during the Ducks’ Saturday night tilt with Wisconsin.