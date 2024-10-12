Lions NFL Draft Watch: Why Vernon Broughton Would Aid Defense
Week 7 of the 2024 college football season continues Saturday, and features an intriguing slate of games.
The most highly-anticipated matchup of the day sees No. 1-ranked Texas (5-0) taking on the No. 18-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) in the “Red River Rivalry.” Texas interior defensive lineman Vernon Broughton will be among the various top collegiate players suiting up for the game.
Broughton is also one of the five 2025 NFL Draft prospects the Detroit Lions should be keeping a close eye on this weekend.
Let's take a deeper look now at Broughton and those four other draft prospects taking the field Saturday.
LB Jay Higgins, Iowa
The 6-foot-2, 232-pounder is a highly instinctual linebacker with the ability to make stops against both the run and the pass. He racked up an Iowa-record 171 total tackles last season, and is off to a good start this season with 48 total tackles. He's also accumulated a sack, two forced fumbles and two interceptions through five games in 2024.
I'd be intrigued to see what it would look like having Higgins and former Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell play alongside each other in 2025.
I'll be watching Higgins closely Saturday, as the Hawkeyes take on the Washington Huskies.
WR Nick Nash, San Jose State
Nash has been the definition of a reliable performer so far for San Jose State. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound receiver has recorded at least one touchdown catch in each of his first five games this season (and has nine total TDs to his name). Plus, per Pro Football Focus, he's come down with an FBS-leading nine contested catches so far in 2024.
He’s a player that the Lions should definitely keep an eye on when San Jose State takes on Colorado State Saturday afternoon.
TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
Fannin has been an absolute stud so far this season for Bowling Green.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder – born in Canton, Ohio (the site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame) – has amassed north of 130 receiving yards in four straight games. This includes 137 yards against Penn State in Bowling Green's second game of the season and 145 yards against Texas A&M in Bowling Green’s third game. For the season, he's logged 46 catches for 676 yards and four touchdowns.
The small-school prospect appears to be the real deal, and could look really nice complementing Sam LaPorta in Detroit next season. It'd be smart for Brad Holmes and the Lions to scout Fannin Saturday, as he and the Falcons square off with Northern Illinois.
OT Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
From all accounts, the 6-foot-6, 317-pounder is off to a good start in 2024. The 2023 second-team All-Big 12 selection has yet to allow a pressure this season. Plus, per PFF, he's just one of five tackles remaining in the FBS with a 100 percent pass-blocking efficiency mark. He's also PFF's highest-graded offensive tackle (90.9).
Equipped with solid footwork and more than adequate strength, Milum has a chance to be a starting-caliber tackle at the next level. I think it'd be worth it for the Lions to keep an eye on him Saturday (West Virginia takes on Iowa State).
DL Vernon Broughton, Texas
The 6-foot-4, 305-pound interior defensive lineman is off to a solid start in 2024. He possesses tremendous first-step quickness and ability to get after the passer, and has earned an 84.6 pass-rushing grade from PFF to start the year. He's also failed to miss a tackle thus far, and is PFF's highest-graded interior D-lineman on the season (87.7).
Broughton faces a big test on Saturday going up against the Oklahoma Sooners in the “Red River Rivalry.”