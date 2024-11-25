Amon-Ra St. Brown Appears on Monday Estimated Injury Report
The Detroit Lions had several significant members of their roster leave Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with an injury at some point. David Montgomery, Kalif Raymond and Carlton Davis all did not return, while Taylor Decker did come back into the game after suffering his ailment.
Following Sunday's game, coach Dan Campbell explained that he didn't think the injuries to Montgomery, Raymond and Davis will be long-term, but that Raymond may require a little longer to recover.
Montgomery is dealing with a shoulder injury, while Decker was reported to have injuries to both his knee and his ankle after getting rolled up on in the third quarter. Raymond landed awkwardly and was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a foot injury, while Davis left with what was reported as a knee injury.
What They're Saying: Lions 'Love' Fans Taking Over Stadiums
Decker, Davis and Montgomery all spoke to the media after the game. Montgomery indicated he expects to be ready for Thursday's game, but the Lions could excercise caution on the players with a shorter week to prepare.
The veteran offensive tackle explained the impact of being on a team that has started 10-1 after enduring the franchise's struggles early in his career.
“Obviously, it’s massive and you never take for granted winning. At times, maybe we’re not playing perfectly on offense, and we’ve had some really, really good games so that’s kind of becoming the expectation for us," Decker said. "I’m never going to take for granted winning a football game in this league. They have some talented players, and they were doing a lot of things defensively – moving, pressuring. It’s just special. Me personally, I’ve been on – for lack of a better term – bad teams. It just feels good to go out there and know you’re going to get every opponent’s best shot and to be able to still win.”
Davis is the second injured cornerback that the Lions could have concerns about ahead of a short week leading up to their Thursday matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Terrion Arnold was out against the Colts after dealing with a groin injury. Arnold first appeared on the injury report last Thursday leading up to the Colts game.
Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also appeared on the injury report as a non-participant, though all designations were estimated as the result of the Lions holding a walkthrough Monday.
Lions Week 13 Monday estimated injury report
Carlton Davis -- NP (Knee/Thumb)
Taylor Decker -- NP (Knee)
David Montgomery -- NP (Shoulder)
Kalif Raymond -- NP (Foot)
DJ Reader -- NP (Illness)
Amon-Ra St. Brown -- NP (Knee)
Terrion Arnold -- Groin (FP)