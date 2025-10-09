Lions OL, DB Appear on Week 6 Thursday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions had a total of five players not participating at practice on Thursday afternoon, ahead of a highly-anticipated contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Two players appeared on the injury report for the first time this week, as defensive back Avonte Maddox was limited in practice with a hamstring injury. Offensive lineman Giovanni Manu was also listed as limited with a knee injury.
A total of four players were limited, including cornerback Brian Branch and wideout Kalif Raymond.
Offensive coordinator John Morton expressed to reporters before practice that he was encouraged by Manu's performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. The young offensive lineman filled in for veteran Taylor Decker, who is working his way back from a shoulder injury.
“I do think it was encouraging, I really do. There were some things, communication-wise or technique-wise, that he could’ve done better. But listen, we won the game. The plan was set up to protect that side, the coaches did a great job with that," said Morton. "But, I was encouraged. I was encouraged. I mean, he’s young. He’s young.
"He’ll learn from his mistakes, and he gets another chance, he’ll do better. Just the more and more – you know how it is, the more reps you get, the better you’re going to become. But I was encouraged.”
What Chiefs are saying before Lions game
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is hoping the AFC West squad can cut down on the number of penalties they have been called for.
"We have to be better, you know? We've lost too many game already 3. We have to find a way to be better as a team and come together and play better throughout the rest of the season," said Mahomes. "We hurt ourselves with penalties. As we continue to clean that up, we'll continue to put more and more points on the board.
"We have another great challenge this week playing the Lions, which is another great football team, which scores a lot of points themselves, and plays with a lot of pride, so it'll be super important for us to go in with the right mindset knowing it'll be a great challenge."
Chiefs coach Andy Reid praised Detroit for not shooting themselves in the foot as much as other NFL teams.
"They are playing good football. Good solid defense flying around. Offensively, they've been very effective points-wise and execution-wise. They haven't had the self-inflicted wounds as much as some other teams," said Reid. "You know that they aren't going backwards. We have to make sure we take care of business, stay aggressive on both sides of the ball and special teams."