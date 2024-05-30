Lions OTA Day 5 Participation Report
The Detroit Lions conducted their second open sessions of organized team activities Thursday.
As the team inches closer to training camp, the most recent session of voluntary team on-field workouts was conducted with a number of veterans not in action.
While the team conducts practice without pads on and participates in non-contact drills, it can be difficult for the coaching staff to formulate a strong opinion on the state of the roster. Still, Dan Campbell admitted that he has seen growth on an individual basis throughout the team's workouts.
"It's real tough to say that. I've been pleased with a number of the groups, most of them," Campbell said. "Most players, I can't say anyone's come in here and has taken a step back. You feel improvement, especially from some of the young guys. I don't know if there's one group I could say. You certainly can't say that with O-line and D-line because they don't have pads on. That's not a real thing. I think it's pretty even right now, I think there's growth and development everywhere."
Among players not in action included Taylor Decker, Kevin Zeitler, Frank Ragnow, Jahmyr Gibbs, Antoine Green, Christian Mahogany, Carlton Davis, Craig James, Marcus Davenport, Kerby Joseph, DJ Reader, Brian Branch, Alex Anzalone, Kayode Awosika, James Houston, Kyle Peko and Emmanuel Moseley.
Davis, Joseph, Houston, Branch and Gibbs were among the players who were present for the session but not in action.
The Lions will have mandatory minicamp next week, spanning June 4-6. After that, the organization will conduct one more session of OTAs before breaking for the summer ahead of training camp.